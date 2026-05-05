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HomeCitiesFire Breaks Out At RBI Building In Delhi, Six Fire Tenders Rushed

Fire Breaks Out At RBI Building In Delhi, Six Fire Tenders Rushed

A call regarding the fire breaking out in the solar panel on the terrace was received at 1.05 pm.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 May 2026 01:35 PM (IST)

New Delhi: A fire broke out at the Reserve Bank of India's building on Parliament Street here on Tuesday, prompting authorities to rush six fire tenders to the spot, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

A call regarding the fire breaking out in the solar panel on the terrace was received at 1.05 pm, the officer said.

"We rushed six fire tenders to the spot, and further details are awaited," the official added. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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POST-ELECTION IMPACT: BJP victory linked to reopening of Durga temple

Published at : 05 May 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Fire DELHI NEWS RBI Fire
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