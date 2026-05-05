Fire Breaks Out At RBI Building In Delhi, Six Fire Tenders Rushed

New Delhi: A fire broke out at the Reserve Bank of India's building on Parliament Street here on Tuesday, prompting authorities to rush six fire tenders to the spot, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

A call regarding the fire breaking out in the solar panel on the terrace was received at 1.05 pm, the officer said.

"We rushed six fire tenders to the spot, and further details are awaited," the official added.

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