Eid Prayers On Jaipur Roads Trigger Row, Delhi-Jaipur Highway Shut For Hours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Eid-ul-Adha prayers caused controversy and traffic jams in Jaipur.

Large crowds prayed on roads near mosques, including the highway.

Hindu groups and BJP leaders criticized road prayers, calling for bans.

Congress leaders accused the BJP of spreading division and hatred.

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, was celebrated across Rajasthan on Friday with prayers, sacrifices and festive gatherings. However, in Jaipur, prayers offered on roads outside mosques and Eidgahs triggered a political controversy and led to traffic disruption on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway.

Despite objections and protests from Hindu organisations and BJP leaders, large numbers of people offered Eid prayers on roads near Jaipur’s Eidgah and several other mosques in the city.

The Delhi-Jaipur Highway remained closed for a considerable time due to the massive gathering outside the Eidgah. While authorities managed traffic diversions, commuters faced inconvenience during the prayer timings.

Nearly One Lakh Gather for Eid Prayers

According to local estimates, around one lakh people gathered to offer Eid prayers at Jaipur Eidgah. However, the Eidgah premises can accommodate only around 5,000 to 7,000 people, forcing thousands to pray on nearby roads and stretches of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway.

Apart from the Eidgah, prayers were also offered on roads near Jaipur’s Jama Masjid and several other mosques.

The development sparked criticism from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which demanded that the Rajasthan government adopt a “Yogi model” similar to Uttar Pradesh and completely ban prayers on public roads.

BJP-Congress Face Off Over Road Prayers

Balmukund Acharya, BJP MLA from Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal constituency, also questioned the practice of offering prayers on roads. He reportedly advised members of the Muslim community to avoid road prayers and suggested celebrating the festival by cutting cakes instead of performing animal sacrifice.

The remarks drew sharp reactions from Congress leaders. Rafiq Khan accused the BJP of trying to divide society and spreading hatred through such statements.

Meanwhile, after the prayers, people greeted each other across Jaipur and celebrated the festival with traditional sevaiyan and sacrificial rituals.

Religious leaders at Jaipur Eidgah also appealed to youngsters to stay away from substance abuse and offered special prayers for their well-being.