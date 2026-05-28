Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tourists flock to Himachal Pradesh's hills seeking refuge from heat.

Shimla and Manali witness massive crowds and traffic congestion.

Hotel bookings surge, nearing full capacity during weekends.

Authorities enhance services and plan new parking to manage influx.

People escaping the scorching heat in the plains are now heading to the hills in large numbers, turning Himachal Pradesh’s famous tourist destinations Shimla and Manali into major crowd hotspots.

Tourists from states including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are arriving in huge numbers, leading to heavy congestion on roads, packed hotels and crowded markets across the hill state.

As temperatures continue to rise sharply in the plains, tourist footfall in Shimla has increased significantly. The cool weather and pleasant mountain breeze are attracting visitors, especially during weekends, when places like Mall Road, Ridge Ground and Kufri are witnessing massive crowds.

Shimla Remains Best Destinations

Many tourists said Shimla remains one of the best destinations to escape the extreme summer heat. Several families are also visiting the hill station during school vacations to spend time with children.

According to Shimla Police data, nearly 6.31 lakh vehicles entered the city between May 1 and May 24. The highest number of vehicles arrived via the Solan route, with around 3.70 lakh vehicles entering Shimla from that side alone.

Officials said that in just the past week, around 1.54 lakh vehicles reached Shimla, while nearly 70,000 vehicles entered the city over the last three days.

The sudden increase in tourist traffic has resulted in long traffic jams across several parts of the city, particularly during evenings and weekends. Tourists have reportedly remained stuck in congestion for hours at multiple locations. Police and local administration teams are currently engaged in managing traffic movement.

Booking Have Surged

The rising tourist numbers have also brought relief to hotel owners and businesses linked to tourism. Hotel industry representatives said bookings have surged due to the intense heatwave conditions across North India.

Hotel Association member Dr Rajeev Sood said nearly 80 percent of hotel rooms in Shimla and nearby areas have already been booked in advance. Several hotels are reportedly running at full capacity during weekends.

Tourism operators believe this season could help compensate for losses suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic and natural disasters over the past few years.

Meanwhile, the Shimla Municipal Corporation has stepped up preparations to handle the growing crowd. Mayor Surender Chauhan said sanitation arrangements have been strengthened and regular water supply is being ensured for hotels and tourists.

He also announced that a new parking facility is expected to open in the first week of June, which could help ease the city’s parking crisis.

Amid the tourist boom, the Himachal Pradesh government has also announced that shops at tourist destinations may remain open round-the-clock during the tourism season to ensure visitors do not face inconvenience.

Himachal Pradesh remains one of India’s most visited tourist states, attracting between 1.4 crore and 2 crore tourists every year, including domestic and foreign visitors. Shimla records the highest tourist footfall in the state, followed by Kullu and Solan.