Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBengal SIR: TMC MLA Sayantika Banerjee Alleges ‘Conspiracy’ In Voter Hearing Process

Bengal SIR: TMC MLA Sayantika Banerjee Alleges ‘Conspiracy’ In Voter Hearing Process

TMC MLA Sayantika Banerjee demanded clarity over the fate of 19,000 unmapped voters and criticised challenges faced by elderly voters.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 04:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Baranagar Trinamool Congress MLA Sayantika Banerjee has alleged irregularities and “conspiracy” in the SIR (Special Summary Revision) hearing process, expressing strong dissatisfaction over procedural lapses and lack of coordination among Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

Sayantika, who visited Baranagar High School and later the Barrackpore Administrative Building, accused officials of failing to provide clear instructions and claimed several elderly voters were struggling to attend hearings. She also criticised the absence of BLOs during hearings, stating that without them, the process cannot proceed smoothly.

Questions Process, Alleges Conspiracy

Speaking angrily, Sayantika said if there was indeed a conspiracy, then the Election Commission should either list all 19,000 unmapped voters of her constituency or drop their names altogether instead of “harassing” them. She added that BLOs lacked clarity and were acting on alleged verbal instructions, leaving voters confused about timings and procedures.

Meanwhile, SIR hearings began across West Bengal 11 days after the publication of the draft voter list. The Election Commission stated that discrepancies were found in the records of over 1.67 crore voters, including issues like unmapping, spelling errors, incorrect family details and multiple name mappings.

EC Flags Massive Discrepancies

Major discrepancies require physical hearings, while minor ones can be resolved through BLO assistance.

The Commission has said new instructions will be issued to ensure minor corrections do not burden voters. The SIR hearings will continue till February 7, and the final voter list will be published on February 14.

Also read

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 04:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Voters MLA SIR .TMC BLO
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Supreme Court Stays Delhi HC Order, Kuldeep Sengar To Remain In Jail
Supreme Court Stays Delhi HC Order, Kuldeep Sengar To Remain In Jail
World
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
India
Supreme Court Pauses Aravalli Hills Directions, Proposes High-Powered Expert Committee
Supreme Court Pauses Aravalli Hills Directions, Proposes High-Powered Expert Committee
News
Tripura Student Murder Case: Family Questions Police Action, Demands Justice; Here’s What We Know
Tripura Student Murder Case: Family Questions Police Action, Demands Justice; Here’s What We Know
Advertisement

Videos

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Unnao Rape Case: Congress Women Protest Outside Supreme Court Over Unnao Case, Demand Justice for Victim
Breaking News: Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Unnao Rape Case Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Bail
Breaking News: Massive Protests Outside Supreme Court Ahead of Unnao Rape Case Hearing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget