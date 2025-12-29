Lalit Modi Apologises After ‘Biggest Fugitives Of India’ Remark With Vijay Mallya; Video Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman and founder Lalit Modi has issued a public apology after a video of him celebrating with fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya in London went viral. The clip drew sharp reactions after a remark referring to the two as the “biggest fugitives of India” surfaced online.

Responding to the backlash, Lalit Modi took to X to clarify that his remarks were misunderstood and not intended to be disrespectful. He also apologised to the Indian government, writing,“I apologise if I have hurt anyone’s feelings, especially the Indian Government, whom I have the highest respect and regard for.

The statement was misconstrued and was never intended to be as played out. Once again, my deepest apologies.”

Viral Video Sparks Backlash An amazing celebration for my dear friend @TheVijayMallya at my house last night for all his friends and family who flew in from all corners of the world. Another cornerstone Achieved by the King of Goodtimes - his 70th birthday. Wish him all the happiness and success 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/x7FF2B70OB — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) December 18, 2025 The controversy erupted after Modi shared images and videos from Mallya’s 70th birthday celebration in London, describing it as a “glorious evening.” In one video, he jokingly referred to himself and Mallya as “the two biggest fugitives of India,” which quickly went viral and triggered widespread criticism.

Both Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya face legal proceedings in India over alleged financial irregularities, allegations they deny.

MEA Reacts To The Row

Following the viral clip, the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated its commitment to ensuring that wanted fugitives return to India to face trial. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government continues to engage with various countries to facilitate legal processes, despite multiple procedural layers.

“We remain fully committed that people who are fugitive and wanted by law in India return to the country. Processes are on,” he said.

Earlier, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh also called for the swift return of Vijay Mallya to face justice in India.