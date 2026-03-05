India Offers Condolences On Khamenei’s Death; Foreign Secretary Signs Condolence Book
India on Thursday offered condolences following the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi and signed the condolence book, expressing sympathies on behalf of the Government of India. The gesture comes amid heightened regional tensions after Khamenei was reportedly killed in military strikes linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, on behalf of Government of India, signed the Condolence Book at the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi today, and offered condolences to the slain Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.— ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2026
