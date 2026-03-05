Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India Offers Condolences On Khamenei's Death; Foreign Secretary Signs Condolence Book

India conveyed its sympathies to Iran after the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with Foreign Secretary Misri visiting the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi to sign the condolence register.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 04:38 PM (IST)

India on Thursday offered condolences following the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi and signed the condolence book, expressing sympathies on behalf of the Government of India. The gesture comes amid heightened regional tensions after Khamenei was reportedly killed in military strikes linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
Khamenei's Death Khamenei Killing Iran War
