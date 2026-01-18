Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Game Not Over': Sanjay Raut Fuels BMC Mayor Suspense As Shinde Sena Huddles Corporators In Hotel

Sanjay Raut says “messages can go through” as Shinde Sena keeps corporators in hotel amid BMC suspense.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that “a lot is happening behind the scenes” amid growing suspense over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mayoral race, after the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena moved its 29 corporators to a five-star hotel following the NDA’s victory in the civic polls. Raut said that despite attempts to keep corporators isolated, political equations could still change. “No matter how big the majority, it is fickle,” he remarked, adding in a swipe that leaders from the Uddhav Thackeray camp could even visit the hotel for lunch. “Messages can still go through,” he said, suggesting that confinement cannot fully prevent political communication.

Responding to Raut’s remarks, Shinde Sena leader Raju Waghmare rejected the claims, calling them misleading. He said the corporators were shifted only as a precautionary measure to prevent coercion or undue influence during the post-election process. Waghmare asserted that the Mahayuti alliance has a clear majority in the BMC and that discussions among alliance partners would decide the mayor’s post. He also accused the Shiv Sena (UBT) of failing to accept the election outcome, claiming Mumbai’s voters had rejected the party.

Shinde Camp Dismisses Raut Claims

In the BMC elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, while the Shinde-led Shiv Sena secured 29 seats. The Uddhav Thackeray faction, Raj Thackeray’s party and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction together won 72 seats. Although the BJP–Shinde Sena alliance comfortably crosses the majority mark, the choice of mayor has become a key point of contention. With the BMC historically controlled by the Shiv Sena, both the BJP and the Shinde faction are keen to stake their claim, keeping political tensions high in Maharashtra’s financial capital.
 
 

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai BMC Mayor Post Still Unclear Weeks After Election Results

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 18 Jan 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
