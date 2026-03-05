‘He Never Takes A Day Off’: Mark Carney Praises PM Modi’s Work Ethic

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Canada’s Prime Minister, Mark Carney, praised the work ethic and campaign reach of India’s Prime Minister during a public remark, highlighting his long years in public office and relentless schedule.

“Look he is a good guy, he has not taken a single day off in the last 25 years either as chief minister of Gujarat or as Prime Minister of India,” Carney said.

Remarks On Campaigning And Public Support

Carney also referred to the scale of political rallies and the intensity of campaigning, saying the Indian leader continues to travel extensively to meet voters.

“Every weekend he is out campaigning, he gets 250000 people in his rally and you get 25 but thats okay,” he said.

Reference To Long Political Tenure

The Canadian Prime Minister’s remarks referenced the period during which Narendra Modi served as Chief Minister of Gujarat before becoming Prime Minister of India, emphasising the continuity of his political activity over the past two and a half decades.

Earlier this month, Carney undertook a four-day visit to India as part of Ottawa’s efforts to repair relations that had deteriorated in 2023 after former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that Indian government agents were linked to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Following a bilateral meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mark Carney advanced cooperation on critical minerals and uranium supply, while also finalising the terms of reference for negotiations on a proposed free trade agreement.

In addition to signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on critical minerals, India’s Department of Atomic Energy and Canada’s Cameco, one of the world’s largest publicly traded uranium companies, signed a $2.6-billion deal for the supply of 22 million pounds of uranium ore between 2027 and 2035, HT reported earlier