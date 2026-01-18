Twist In Goa Double Murder Case As Russian Man Confesses To Multiple Killings

The 37-year-old Russian national arrested in connection with the killing of two women from his country has allegedly admitted to committing multiple murders at different locations, the Goa Police said on Saturday. So far, the bodies of two women have been recovered, while claims related to another death are under verification.

The accused, identified as Aleksei Leonov, was taken into custody in the early hours of Friday, shortly after the body of his suspected live-in partner, Elena Kasthanova (37), was discovered with her throat slit in Arambol.

During questioning, Leonov reportedly led investigators to Morjim village, where the body of another Russian woman, Elena Vaneeva (37), was found. Police believe she was killed on the night of January 14.

The accused, on Saturday, again accompanied the police to Korgao village, where he claimed to have murdered a 40-year-old woman from Assam by administering drugs. Officials are now examining whether this claim is linked to a suspected overdose case reported on January 14 at the Pernem Community Health Centre and whether Leonov was involved in the killing.

A senior police officer aware of the investigation said the accused had indicated that the two confirmed deaths were not the only killings he was responsible for. "We are verifying his claims and will act based on the evidence we find,” the officer told HT.

The officer added that Leonov’s version of events has been inconsistent and that investigators have yet to establish a clear motive. “He is believed to have been under the influence of psychotropic substances, so his statements need to be verified.”

Later in the day, Leonov was sent to 14 days of police custody in connection with the murders of the two Russian women.

According to police, both Kasthanova and Vaneeva were found with their throats slit. Kasthanova’s body was spotted by her landlord at around 9.15 pm on Thursday. Neighbours who heard her screams attempted to intervene, while Leonov allegedly fled by jumping from the first floor of the building. He was arrested at approximately 4:00 a.m. on Friday.

Police stated that Leonov has been residing in the Arambol area on a long-term visa since 2023. Preliminary investigations suggest jealousy as the possible motive in Kasthanova’s killing, while a monetary dispute is believed to have led to Vaneeva’s murder. Separate cases have been registered against the accused.