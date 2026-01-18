‘Born In Mumbai But…’: PM Modi In Assam Mocks Congress For Finishing Fifth In BMC Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spotlighted the Bharatiya Janata Party’s recent electoral gains across the country before launching a scathing attack on the Congress during a rally in poll-bound Assam. Linking civic election victories with national political momentum, Modi projected the BJP as the country’s dominant force while accusing the Congress of policies that, he claimed, weakened states from within.

Addressing a public gathering in Kaliabor, the Prime Minister began by referring to the BJP’s performance in Maharashtra’s municipal elections. He said Mumbai, one of the world’s largest civic bodies, had delivered a historic mandate to the BJP, marking the party’s first-ever victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. He also pointed to Kerala, where Thiruvananthapuram elected a BJP mayor for the first time, and Bihar, where the party secured a record mandate despite having been in power for two decades.

Congress Accused Of ‘Infiltration Politics’ In Assam

Shifting focus to Assam, Modi accused the Congress of protecting infiltrators for decades to retain political power, alleging that this strategy had damaged the state’s cultural identity, security, and demographic balance. He argued that unchecked infiltration had reshaped Assam’s population structure, contributed to rising crime, and resulted in the encroachment of tribal land.

According to Modi, the Congress had repeatedly relied on infiltrators as a vote bank, allowing the problem to persist for electoral gains. He claimed this approach had already led to the party’s rejection by voters in several parts of the country and warned that such practices posed a serious threat not only to Assam but to national security as well.

Assam Government’s Actions & Development Push

The Prime Minister praised the BJP-led Assam government for taking decisive steps against infiltration and illegal encroachments. He said the state administration had also focused on protecting forests, religious sites, and heritage structures, adding that these efforts were receiving recognition across India.

During his visit, Modi laid the foundation stone for the ₹6,950-crore Kaziranga elevated corridor project. He explained that the corridor would allow wildlife safe passage during floods, a recurring challenge in the region. Highlighting conservation efforts, he noted that no rhino deaths due to poaching were reported in Kaziranga National Park in 2025, attributing this to improved protection measures.

Modi also virtually flagged off two Amrit Bharat Express trains—the Guwahati (Kamakhya)–Rohtak service and the Dibrugarh–Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) service—underscoring the government’s focus on improving connectivity between the Northeast and the rest of the country.

BJP Projects Itself As Voters’ ‘First Choice’

Concluding his address, Modi asserted that the Congress had lost public trust by engaging in what he described as negative politics, while the BJP had emerged as the first choice of voters nationwide. He said people increasingly associated the BJP with governance and development, citing recent electoral outcomes in Bihar, Maharashtra, and Kerala as evidence.

The Prime Minister maintained that over the past one to one-and-a-half years, public confidence in the BJP had grown steadily. According to him, the party’s expanding footprint across states reflected a broader shift in voter preference, positioning the BJP as the leading political force in the country ahead of upcoming elections.