Pune Fort Murder Takes Dramatic Turn; Siya Plotted Ketan's Killing Because He Was Bald, Wore Wig

The Pune murder case took a dramatic turn on Friday after police investigating the Ketan Agrawal murder case claimed that the accused and victim's fiancée, Siya, allegedly orchestrated his killing because she did not want to marry him after learning that he was bald and wore a wig.

According to investigators, Siya allegedly disliked the fact that Ketan concealed his baldness with a wig and was unwilling to proceed with the marriage.

Police further alleged that Siya developed a relationship with the prime accused, Chetan, during this period.

Investigators claim the two then conspired to eliminate Ketan, culminating in his murder.

No Family Visits for Siya Since Arrest, Say Police Sources

Sources in the Lonavala Rural Police said that since Siya Goyal's arrest, no one has come to meet her in custody.

According to the sources, it is common for at least one family member to visit an accused following an arrest. However, despite her parents and brother residing at her family home, none of them has visited Siya so far.

In contrast, police sources said Chetan's father visited the police station to seek an update on the investigation following his son's arrest.

Officials said the investigation is continuing from all angles, and further evidence is being gathered in the alleged conspiracy.