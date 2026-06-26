Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaJaipur Momo Vendor's Daughter Suffers Burn Injuries After Police 'Topple' Stall For CM Convoy

Jaipur Momo Vendor's Daughter Suffers Burn Injuries After Police 'Topple' Stall For CM Convoy

A Jaipur momo vendor suffered severe burns after hot water spilled during police action for the CM's convoy, prompting an official probe.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Police are investigating; incident sparks debate on VIP security.

A police action to clear the route for Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's convoy has triggered widespread criticism after a roadside momo vendor was allegedly injured when her handcart was overturned, causing boiling water to spill on her younger sister. The incident, which occurred in Jaipur's Jagatpura area, has reignited the debate over VIP movement and whether public safety and livelihoods are being compromised during security arrangements. Police have confirmed that the matter is under investigation and that CCTV footage is being examined.

Momo Vendor's Sister Suffers Severe Burns During Convoy Clearance

According to the complaint filed with the Ramnagariya police station, the incident took place around 7 p.m. on June 19 when two sisters were operating their momo stall on Jagatpura Mahal Road.

The sisters were preparing momos, with water boiling in a large pot, when police personnel allegedly arrived and instructed them to immediately clear the roadside due to the movement of the Chief Minister's convoy.

The complainant, Khushboo Gupta, alleged that she requested a few moments to remove the cart safely. However, she claimed that a police officer overturned the handcart before they could do so, causing the boiling water to spill over her younger sister, Reshu Gupta.

Reshu sustained burn injuries to her hands and other parts of her body and was rushed to a hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

ALSO READ: Delhi Govt Orders Action Against Fortis Shalimar Bagh After Patient's Death Probe Flags Lapses

Family Says Stall Was Their Only Source of Income

Khushboo Gupta said her family has been dependent on the roadside food stall for survival since the death of her father during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said she had moved to Jaipur in 2020 after securing admission to a physiotherapy course at a private medical college. Her mother and younger sister relocated with her, and the family began living in a rented accommodation in Pratap Nagar.

According to Khushboo, with no stable source of income, she started selling momos near Akshay Patra on Jagatpura Mahal Road. The earnings from the stall have been supporting the family's daily expenses.

ALSO READ: 8 Arrested In Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: Who Are They And What Were Their Roles?

Police Launch Investigation Into Incident

Following the complaint, police said an investigation has been initiated and CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed to establish the sequence of events.

Officials stated that appropriate action would be taken after examining all available evidence and determining the facts surrounding the incident.

The episode has sparked criticism from members of the public, with many questioning whether security arrangements for VIP movements should come at the cost of the safety and livelihood of ordinary citizens.

Before You Go

Crime Focus: Police Probe Sia's Claims as Chats Contradict Her Version in Ketan Murder Investigation

Frequently Asked Questions

How has this incident impacted the momo vendor's family?

The momo stall was the family's only source of income since their father's death during the COVID-19 pandemic. The incident compromised their livelihood and resulted in one sister's injuries.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 26 Jun 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Jaipur Bhajan Lal Sharma
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Jaipur Momo Vendor's Daughter Suffers Burn Injuries After Police 'Topple' Stall For CM Convoy
Jaipur Momo Vendor's Daughter Suffers Burn Injuries After Police 'Topple' Stall For CM Convoy
India
7 Killed As Coal-Laden Truck Rams Band Party Van In Jharkhand's Ramgarh
7 Killed As Coal-Laden Truck Rams Band Party Van In Jharkhand's Ramgarh
India
Truck Engulfed In Flames On Delhi-Lucknow Highway In Hapur, Traffic Hit For Hours
Truck Engulfed In Flames On Delhi-Lucknow Highway In Hapur, Traffic Hit For Hours
India
Yogi Government Releases UPSSSC Homoeopathic Pharmacist Final Result, 395 Candidates Selected
Yogi Government Releases UPSSSC Homoeopathic Pharmacist Final Result, 395 Candidates Selected
Advertisement

Videos

Crime Focus: Police Probe Sia's Claims as Chats Contradict Her Version in Ketan Murder Investigation
Political Buzz: AAP Targets BJP Over Ayodhya Donation Case, Questions Delay and Scope of Probe
Temple Watch: Eight Held in Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Case as Probe Sparks Fresh Political Debate
NationWatch: Muharram Security Tightened Nationwide as Ratlam Electrocution Tragedy Claims Three Lives
UP POLLS 2027: Newly Formed UP BJP Team Holds Crucial Strategy Meeting in Lucknow to Target Social Engineering
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget