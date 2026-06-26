Jaipur Momo Vendor's Daughter Suffers Burn Injuries After Police 'Topple' Stall For CM Convoy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police are investigating; incident sparks debate on VIP security.

A police action to clear the route for Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's convoy has triggered widespread criticism after a roadside momo vendor was allegedly injured when her handcart was overturned, causing boiling water to spill on her younger sister. The incident, which occurred in Jaipur's Jagatpura area, has reignited the debate over VIP movement and whether public safety and livelihoods are being compromised during security arrangements. Police have confirmed that the matter is under investigation and that CCTV footage is being examined.

Momo Vendor's Sister Suffers Severe Burns During Convoy Clearance

According to the complaint filed with the Ramnagariya police station, the incident took place around 7 p.m. on June 19 when two sisters were operating their momo stall on Jagatpura Mahal Road.

The sisters were preparing momos, with water boiling in a large pot, when police personnel allegedly arrived and instructed them to immediately clear the roadside due to the movement of the Chief Minister's convoy.

The complainant, Khushboo Gupta, alleged that she requested a few moments to remove the cart safely. However, she claimed that a police officer overturned the handcart before they could do so, causing the boiling water to spill over her younger sister, Reshu Gupta.

Reshu sustained burn injuries to her hands and other parts of her body and was rushed to a hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.



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Family Says Stall Was Their Only Source of Income

Khushboo Gupta said her family has been dependent on the roadside food stall for survival since the death of her father during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said she had moved to Jaipur in 2020 after securing admission to a physiotherapy course at a private medical college. Her mother and younger sister relocated with her, and the family began living in a rented accommodation in Pratap Nagar.

According to Khushboo, with no stable source of income, she started selling momos near Akshay Patra on Jagatpura Mahal Road. The earnings from the stall have been supporting the family's daily expenses.



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Police Launch Investigation Into Incident

Following the complaint, police said an investigation has been initiated and CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed to establish the sequence of events.

Officials stated that appropriate action would be taken after examining all available evidence and determining the facts surrounding the incident.

The episode has sparked criticism from members of the public, with many questioning whether security arrangements for VIP movements should come at the cost of the safety and livelihood of ordinary citizens.