Truck Engulfed In Flames On Delhi-Lucknow Highway In Hapur, Traffic Hit For Hours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A moving truck caught fire on Delhi-Lucknow National Highway.

The blaze caused thick black smoke, disrupting traffic on the highway.

Emergency services controlled the fire, restoring normal vehicular movement.

A major fire broke out on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway (NH-9) in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district after a moving truck suddenly caught fire, disrupting traffic and prompting an emergency response from police and fire services. The blaze reduced the vehicle to a charred shell, while thick black smoke rising from the truck was visible from a considerable distance.

The incident occurred in the Simbhaoli police station area, where the truck was travelling along the busy highway before flames reportedly erupted from its rear section.

Fire Engulfs Moving Truck On NH-9

According to preliminary information, the fire started suddenly at the back of the truck while it was in motion. Within minutes, the flames spread rapidly across the vehicle, engulfing it completely and creating panic among commuters using the highway, as per a reports.

The burning truck came to a halt on the roadway, with dense smoke filling the area and significantly affecting visibility. Motorists nearby alerted the authorities after witnessing the massive blaze.

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Police & Firefighters Rush To The Spot

Soon after receiving the information, teams from the Simbhaoli Police Station and the local fire department reached the scene to launch rescue and firefighting operations.

To prevent any further mishap, police temporarily halted traffic movement on the affected stretch of the highway while firefighters battled the flames. After sustained efforts, the fire brigade managed to bring the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading to nearby vehicles.

The incident led to long traffic queues on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway, although normal vehicular movement was restored after the fire was extinguished and the damaged truck was cleared from the road.

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Driver and Cleaner Escape Unhurt

The truck driver and the cleaner managed to get out of the vehicle before the flames intensified, escaping without injuries. Their timely exit helped avert what could have turned into a major tragedy.

Initial reports suggest that the fire may have been triggered by a short circuit in the vehicle. The blaze completely destroyed the goods loaded inside the truck, resulting in losses estimated to be worth several lakh rupees.