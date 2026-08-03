‘Damage Worse Than TV Shows’: Assam CM Says Entire Villages May Need Rebuilding After Floods

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chief Minister Sarma assessed flood damage, worse than anticipated.

Floods devastated homes, livelihoods, livestock across affected districts.

Government plans long-term rehabilitation, including reconstructing entire villages.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the devastation caused by the recent floods in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts was far greater than what had been reflected in television coverage, warning that financial relief alone would not be enough to restore normalcy.

After travelling on a tractor through the flood-ravaged Nepali Khuti area to assess the situation, Sarma said the extent of destruction on the ground had exceeded initial expectations.

Interacting with affected residents, the chief minister said the state government was now considering long-term rehabilitation measures, including the reconstruction of entire villages in some of the worst-hit areas.

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Several Villages May Need Complete Reconstruction

"The damage in Sivasagar and Charaideo is far worse than what is being shown on television. Relief assistance alone will not be sufficient," Sarma said during his visit.

He identified Bihubor, Nepali Khuti, Betbari and Nimaijan among the villages that have suffered extensive destruction.

"In places such as Bihubor, Nepali Khuti, Betbari and Nimaijan, we may have to rebuild entire villages," the chief minister said.

Floods Leave Homes, Livelihoods And Livestock Devastated

During the inspection, Sarma reviewed the condition of affected families and assessed the damage caused by the floods.

According to officials, many houses have been damaged, livestock have been lost and the livelihoods of thousands of residents have been severely affected.

The chief minister's remarks indicate that the government is preparing a rehabilitation strategy that extends beyond immediate relief and compensation.

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Government Plans Long-Term Rehabilitation

The proposed rehabilitation programme is expected to include a comprehensive assessment of damaged homes, public infrastructure and the economic losses suffered by flood-affected communities.

The recent floods have caused widespread destruction across Upper Assam, with Sivasagar and Charaideo emerging as two of the worst-affected districts. Thousands of families were displaced after floodwaters inundated villages, damaged homes, destroyed agricultural land and swept away livestock.

Sarma assured residents that the government would continue assessing the situation on the ground and take all necessary measures to ensure the long-term rehabilitation and reconstruction of families affected by the floods.