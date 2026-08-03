Kejriwal will lead the march on Tuesday, starting from the AAP headquarters at 12 noon. He will be accompanied by 100 party members to personally deliver the petition.
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Arvind Kejriwal To March To PM Modi's Residence Over E20 Petrol, Seeks Meeting
Arvind Kejriwal will lead an AAP march to PM Modi's residence to submit a petition signed by over 2.3 lakh people against E20 petrol, seeking a meeting and alleging the fuel policy harms vehicles.
- Kejriwal plans march to PM's residence over E20 fuel.
- Party will submit petition with 2.3 lakh signatures.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will Arvind Kejriwal lead the march to the Prime Minister's residence?
How many people signed the petition against E20-blended petrol?
An online petition launched by AAP against E20-blended fuel received 233,238 signatures within a few days. Kejriwal plans to personally deliver this petition to the Prime Minister.
Has Arvind Kejriwal attempted to meet the Prime Minister before to discuss E20 fuel?
Yes, Kejriwal stated he had written to the Prime Minister about a month ago seeking an appointment. However, he had not received any response regarding that request.
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