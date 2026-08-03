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English NewsCitiesKejriwal's E20 Protest March To PM's Residence Won't Be Allowed, Say Police Sources

Kejriwal's E20 Protest March To PM's Residence Won't Be Allowed, Say Police Sources

Delhi Police denied permission for Arvind Kejriwal's march to PM Modi's residence against E20 fuel. Police said no approval was granted and security has been tightened to stop any unauthorised rally.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 11:20 PM (IST)

New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's proposed march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on August 4 to submit petitions against E20 fuel will not be allowed, police sources said on Monday.

A police source said no permission has been granted for the march and security arrangements are being made to prevent any unauthorised procession.

On Saturday, Kejriwal announced at a 'National Town Hall Against E20' here that he would march to the PM's residence at 12 noon on August 4 with 100 volunteers to submit a petition against the ethanol-blended fuel with 2 lakh signatures collected through an online campaign.

Earlier on Monday, Kejriwal alleged that the Centre was pushing E20 fuel as it "yielded" to US President Donald Trump to buy ethanol from his country.

The former Delhi chief minister said he had sent a letter to the prime minister last month seeking an appointment to discuss concerns over E20 fuel, but received no response. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Aug 2026 11:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi POlice ARVIND KEJRIWAL E20 Petrol
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