Post-Poll BJP-Congress Alliance Claims Rock Maharashtra: Key Facts So Far

An unlikely post-poll alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, reportedly stitched together by local leaders in Maharashtra’s Ambernath municipal council, has triggered political shockwaves and intense public debate.

The announcement of the tie-up, made without the approval of either party’s central leadership, drew sharp reactions on social media and provoked strong responses from senior leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Surprise Alliance Sparks Online Reactions

News of the BJP–Congress understanding in Ambernath sent social media into a frenzy. “Things can't get more interesting, bjp alliance with congress in ambarnath for upcoming municipal corporation elections,” read one post on X that captured the widespread surprise.

The alliance was later described as a local-level arrangement, with senior leaders of both parties distancing themselves from the move.

What Happened in Ambernath

The post-poll understanding is believed to have been forged by local BJP and Congress leaders with the aim of sidelining the Shiv Sena and securing control of the civic body. There has been no endorsement of the alliance by the Congress leadership.

BJP councillor Abhijit Karanjule Patil, who was appointed group leader, said the alliance was formed to free Ambernath from “corruption and intimidation”, PTI reported.

Ambernath Civic Poll Results

Counting for the 60-member Ambernath municipal council was held on December 20. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 27 seats, falling four short of a majority. The BJP secured 14 seats, the Congress 12, the NCP four, while two independents were elected.

The BJP subsequently reached a post-poll understanding with the Congress and the NCP, taking their combined strength to 31 seats, even as the Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party.

Similar Tie-Up In Akot

A parallel development was reported in Akot Municipal Council in Akola district, where the BJP forged an alliance with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and other parties under the banner of ‘Akot Vikas Manch’.

The BJP won 11 seats in the 35-member council, with two seats pending election, while the AIMIM secured two seats. With backing from other parties, the alliance’s strength stood at 25, according to PTI. The alliance was registered with the Akola district administration on Wednesday, ahead of deputy mayor and committee elections scheduled for January 13. The Congress, with six seats, and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, with two, remained in the Opposition.

Fadnavis Issues Sharp Warning

Reacting strongly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said such alliances were unacceptable and would be dismantled. “I am making it very clear that any alliance with the Congress or AIMIM will not be accepted. If any local leader has taken such a decision on their own, it is wrong in terms of discipline and action will be taken,” PTI quoted him as saying.

He added that instructions had already been issued to scrap the alliances.

AIMIM Leadership Distances Itself

BJP’s Akola MP Anup Dhotre claimed that four AIMIM councillors had quit the party and joined the BJP-led front. Akola BJP MLA Randhir Savarkar said four of the five AIMIM councillors in Akot had rejected the party’s “hardline and communal stance” to join the Akot Vikas Manch.

AIMIM leader and former MP Imtiaz Jaleel, however, said party chief Asaduddin Owaisi had made it clear that the AIMIM would not associate with the BJP.

Congress Acts Against Local Leaders

The Maharashtra Congress suspended all 12 of its municipal councillors in Ambernath along with the party’s block president, Pradip Patil, for forging an alliance with the BJP. The suspension order was issued by the state Congress, signed by senior vice-president Ganesh Patil.