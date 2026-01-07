Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘You Can’t Read Dog’s Mind’: SC Flags Stray Dog Bite Risk, Says Prevention Better Than Cure

‘You Can’t Read Dog’s Mind’: SC Flags Stray Dog Bite Risk, Says Prevention Better Than Cure

It highlighted a "systemic failure" in safeguarding public spaces, ordering relocation of stray dogs to shelters after sterilisation/vaccination, prohibiting their return, and restricting public feeding to designated areas.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 12:50 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, while hearing a case related to stray dogs, observed that it is impossible to predict whether an animal is “in a mood to bite or not,” underlining that “prevention is better than cure” in dealing with dog bite incidents.

The court reiterated its concern over the growing number of attacks involving stray dogs, especially in public and institutional spaces, noting that such incidents pose serious risks to public safety.

Court Flags Systemic Failure Over Rising Dog Bite Cases

On November 7 last year, the apex court had taken note of the “alarming rise” in dog bite incidents in institutional areas such as educational institutions, hospitals, railway stations and sports complexes. A three-judge special bench had directed authorities to immediately relocate stray dogs to designated shelters after due sterilisation and vaccination.

The bench had also made it clear that the dogs picked up should not be released back into the areas from where they were removed. It further directed authorities to ensure the removal of all cattle and other stray animals from state highways, national highways and expressways.

The court had observed that repeated dog bite incidents in institutional premises reflected not just administrative apathy but a larger “systemic failure” to safeguard such areas from preventable hazards.

Delhi Orders, Relocation Rules and Feeding Restrictions

In a separate ruling in July last year, the Supreme Court had ordered that all stray dogs in Delhi and adjoining regions be shifted away from residential localities to shelters, citing rising cases of dog bites and rabies-related deaths. Describing the situation as “extremely grim,” the court warned that any individual or organisation obstructing authorities from picking up stray dogs would face the “strictest action.”

The top court had also specified that dog shelters must be equipped with trained professionals capable of handling animals, carrying out sterilisation and immunisation, and ensuring the dogs are not released arbitrarily.

However, in another hearing, the court clarified that sterilised and immunised dogs could be released back into the same area, except in cases involving dogs infected with rabies, suspected of rabies, or displaying aggressive behaviour. The clarification was issued by a three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N.V. Anjaria.

Additionally, the Supreme Court directed municipal authorities to create designated feeding spaces for stray dogs, clearly stating that feeding animals in public places would not be permitted and any violation would invite strict action.

Related Video

Delhi News: MCD Removes Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque After Stone Pelting, Area Secured

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the rules regarding feeding stray dogs?

Municipal authorities must create designated feeding spaces. Feeding animals in public places is not permitted and violations will result in strict action.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 12:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Stray Dogs SUpreme COurt
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Karnataka BJP Woman Worker 'Assaulted, Stripped' During Clash With Police
Karnataka BJP Woman Worker 'Assaulted, Stripped' During Clash With Police
World
India Concerned Over Venezuela Crisis, Urges Dialogue & Citizens’ Safety, Says Jaishankar
India Concerned Over Venezuela Crisis, Urges Dialogue & Citizens’ Safety, Says Jaishankar
Cities
Five Cops Injured, 10 Detained As Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent In Old Delhi, Mosque Safe: Updates
Five Cops Injured, 10 Detained As Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent In Old Delhi, Mosque Safe: Updates
World
Venezuela To Send Up To 50 Million Barrels Of Oil To US After Maduro's Capture, Announces Trump
Venezuela To Send Up To 50 Million Barrels Of Oil To US After Maduro's Capture, Announces Trump
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: MCD Removes Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque After Stone Pelting, Area Secured
Delhi News: Illegal Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque Cleared, Mosque Declared Safe Amid Public Fear
Delhi News: FIR Registered Over Objectionable Slogans at JNU, University to Expel Involved Students
Delhi News: Home Minister Ashish Sood Condemns Stone-Pelting, Says Religious Site Completely Safe
Delhi News: Bulldozer Action Sparks Tension as MCD, Police Face Stone-Pelting During Late-Night Drive
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Embed widget