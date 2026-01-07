‘You Can’t Read Dog’s Mind’: SC Flags Stray Dog Bite Risk, Says Prevention Better Than Cure

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Supreme Court on Tuesday, while hearing a case related to stray dogs, observed that it is impossible to predict whether an animal is “in a mood to bite or not,” underlining that “prevention is better than cure” in dealing with dog bite incidents.

The court reiterated its concern over the growing number of attacks involving stray dogs, especially in public and institutional spaces, noting that such incidents pose serious risks to public safety.

Court Flags Systemic Failure Over Rising Dog Bite Cases

On November 7 last year, the apex court had taken note of the “alarming rise” in dog bite incidents in institutional areas such as educational institutions, hospitals, railway stations and sports complexes. A three-judge special bench had directed authorities to immediately relocate stray dogs to designated shelters after due sterilisation and vaccination.

The bench had also made it clear that the dogs picked up should not be released back into the areas from where they were removed. It further directed authorities to ensure the removal of all cattle and other stray animals from state highways, national highways and expressways.

The court had observed that repeated dog bite incidents in institutional premises reflected not just administrative apathy but a larger “systemic failure” to safeguard such areas from preventable hazards.

Delhi Orders, Relocation Rules and Feeding Restrictions

In a separate ruling in July last year, the Supreme Court had ordered that all stray dogs in Delhi and adjoining regions be shifted away from residential localities to shelters, citing rising cases of dog bites and rabies-related deaths. Describing the situation as “extremely grim,” the court warned that any individual or organisation obstructing authorities from picking up stray dogs would face the “strictest action.”

The top court had also specified that dog shelters must be equipped with trained professionals capable of handling animals, carrying out sterilisation and immunisation, and ensuring the dogs are not released arbitrarily.

However, in another hearing, the court clarified that sterilised and immunised dogs could be released back into the same area, except in cases involving dogs infected with rabies, suspected of rabies, or displaying aggressive behaviour. The clarification was issued by a three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N.V. Anjaria.

Additionally, the Supreme Court directed municipal authorities to create designated feeding spaces for stray dogs, clearly stating that feeding animals in public places would not be permitted and any violation would invite strict action.