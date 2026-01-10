Historic Somnath Celebration: PM Modi Leads Omkar Chanting Amid Grand Drone Show

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A mixture of devotion, heritage and technology was witnessed at the Somnath Temple during the celebration of ‘Somnath Swabhiman Parv’, held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also the Chairman of the Shree Somnath Trust. Devotees from across Saurashtra gathered in large numbers to be part of the historic occasion at the first Jyotirlinga, Devadhidev Somnath Mahadev. The highlight of the evening was a state-of-the-art drone show, which lit up the night sky with breathtaking visuals depicting the nearly 1,000-year-old journey of Somnath’s Swabhiman Yatra. Hundreds of drones formed divine and historical imagery, leaving the entire Prabhas Kshetra immersed in devotion and a sense of national pride. The visual spectacle drew widespread admiration from the gathered devotees.

PM Modi Performs Omkar Chanting

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi offered prayers at the Somnath Temple and performed Omkar chanting, filling the temple premises with spiritual resonance. Several prominent saints from Saurashtra were present during the rituals, including Indrabharti Bapu, President of the Junagadh Sadhu Akhara, Mahamandaleshwar Mahendranath Giri Bapu, and Shernath Bapu, adding to the sanctity of the occasion.

Following the prayers and drone show, large crowds lined the roads outside the temple to greet the Prime Minister. Despite tight security arrangements, enthusiasm remained high as devotees chanted ‘Modi-Modi’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’, eager to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister and capture the moment on their mobile phones. The event stood out as a powerful symbol of faith, cultural pride and modern innovation, marking a memorable chapter in Somnath’s spiritual legacy.