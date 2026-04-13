Noida Workers To Get Double Overtime Pay, Bonus By Nov 30; Helpline Numbers Issued

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HomeCitiesAfter Protests, Noida Govt Assures Double Overtime Pay, Weekly Off For Workers; Helpline Numbers Issued

After Protests, Noida Govt Assures Double Overtime Pay, Weekly Off For Workers; Helpline Numbers Issued

Noida Wage Protest Live: Noida government has issued a helpline for workers and set up to control room to address their complaints after violent protests. Read to check reforms.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 12:21 PM (IST)

The district administration in Noida has set up a dedicated control room to address workers’ grievances and ensure industrial peace. Labourers can now register complaints by calling the helpline numbers provided by the authorities.

Reforms Announced After Noida Wage Protest

In a significant move, it has also been decided that workers performing overtime will be paid at double the standard rate, while bonuses will be credited directly to their bank accounts by November 30.

District Magistrate Medha Roopam stated that several key decisions were taken following meetings held over the past three days with representatives from industrial units and management bodies across the district. She confirmed that overtime wages will now be paid at double rates without any deductions. Additionally, it has been made mandatory for all workers to receive a weekly day off, Amar Ujala reported.

If employees are required to work on Sundays, they will be compensated at twice the normal rate. Employers have also been directed to ensure that wages are paid in full by the 10th of every month, along with issuing salary slips to maintain transparency.

In a bid to prioritise the safety of female workers, all factories have been instructed to constitute committees to prevent workplace sexual harassment, with a woman designated as the chairperson. Complaint boxes will also be installed in every unit to enable workers to easily report their concerns.

Joint Meeting And Policy Direction

A joint meeting involving officials from the administration, police, industry management, and labour department was held at the Noida Authority office in Sector 6. During the meeting, Principal Secretary (Labour) M.K.S. Sundaram and Labour Commissioner Markandey Shahi reiterated the government’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of both workers and employers.

They highlighted that under the new labour codes, several provisions are being implemented, including guaranteed minimum wages, timely salary payments, equal pay for equal work, double wages for overtime, regulated working hours, social security benefits such as EPF, ESI, and gratuity, as well as extending protections to unorganised and gig workers.

Law And Order Measures

Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh assured that adequate security arrangements have been put in place to maintain law and order in the district. She emphasised that heightened vigilance is being maintained in industrial areas and warned that strict action would be taken against those spreading rumours.

The District Magistrate also directed that government guidelines must be prominently displayed on notice boards outside all industrial units to avoid confusion among workers. Factory managements have been instructed to ensure that CCTV cameras at entry points remain functional at all times.

Helpline Numbers

Workers can contact the control room at: 0120-2978231, 0120-2978232, 0120-2978862, and 0120-2978702.

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
NOIDA Noida News Noida Wage Protest Noida Workers Double Overtime Pay News Noida Administration Worker Helpline Numbers Noida Factory Bonus Date 2026 Noida Phase 2 Protest Resolution Today Motherson Company Workers News Noida
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