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HomeCitiesNoida Protests: What Are Workers Demanding? Rs 20,000 Minimum Salary, Bonus Among Key Issues

Noida Protests: What Are Workers Demanding? Rs 20,000 Minimum Salary, Bonus Among Key Issues

Noida News: Workers said they had been raising their concerns with company management and the administration for the past three days, but no action was taken.

By : Balram Pandey | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 12:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Noida workers' protest escalated to violence over demands.
  • Workers seek higher wages, bonuses, and respectful treatment.
  • Authorities deployed police, used force to control crowds.
  • Chief Minister ordered swift resolution within 24 hours.

Noida Workers Protest LIVE Updates: Amid widespread unrest in Noida, protests by workers from several private companies turned violent on Monday, with employees standing firm on their demands. The agitation, ongoing for the past three days in Phase 2, escalated into clashes, arson, and damage to property, severely disrupting traffic.

Workers said they will continue their protest until their demands are met. Heavy police deployment has been made at the site, and authorities used mild force and tear gas to control the crowd. Reports also suggest incidents of vandalism in multiple industrial units.

Key Demands Of Workers

  • Increase in minimum wages to Rs 18,000–Rs 20,000, in line with neighbouring states
  • Payment of bonuses by companies
  • Double wages for overtime work where payment is currently denied
  • Allegations of lack of respectful treatment towards women workers in some factories
  • Poor quality of food despite working full eight-hour shifts

Speaking to the media, workers said they had been raising their concerns with company management and the administration for the past three days, but no action was taken. They highlighted rising living costs, including rent, gas, and food expenses, saying their current salaries are insufficient.

Noida Workers Being Paid Just Rs 11,000

Workers alleged that many are being paid around Rs 11,000 per month, far below the expected minimum of Rs 20,000. They accused companies of not complying with government labour laws regarding fair wages.

The protesters said they have taken to the streets under provisions of new labour laws and will not withdraw until their demands are fulfilled. Sporadic incidents of violence, including stone-pelting and vehicles being set on fire, were reported from several areas.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the situation and directed officials to resolve the issue within 24 hours while ensuring fair wages for workers. District Magistrate Medha Rupam has also instructed companies to treat employees with dignity, ensure timely salary payments by the 10th of every month, and release due bonuses as per rules.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main demands of the protesting workers in Noida?

Workers are demanding an increase in minimum wages to Rs 18,000-Rs 20,000, timely payment of bonuses, double wages for overtime, and better treatment and food quality.

Why are the workers protesting?

Workers are protesting due to insufficient salaries, rising living costs, and alleged mistreatment. They claim they are being paid around Rs 11,000, which is far below their demands.

What actions have been taken by the authorities to address the protests?

Authorities have deployed heavy police forces, used mild force and tear gas, and the Chief Minister has directed officials to resolve the issue within 24 hours, ensuring fair wages and timely payments.

How long has the protest been ongoing?

The agitation has been ongoing for the past three days in Phase 2 of Noida.

Published at : 13 Apr 2026 12:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Noida Violence Noida Workers Demand Today Reason For Noida Phase 2 Protest Noida Sector 63 Traffic
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