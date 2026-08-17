SP MLA Calls Dimple Yadav 'Mother Of The Entire Nation'

Samajwadi Party MLA Mohammad Fahim Irfan from Uttar Pradesh's Bilari Assembly constituency has sparked controversy with his remarks about party MP Dimple Yadav. The MLA made the comments while welcoming Kanwariyas, referring to a party supporter carrying a Kanwar decorated with photographs of Dimple Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and the late Mulayam Singh Yadav.

On Sunday, Fahim Irfan was welcoming Kanwariyas travelling from Haridwar to Bareilly. Among them was an SP supporter whose Kanwar carried an SP flag as well as photographs of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, SP president Akhilesh Yadav and MP Dimple Yadav.

SP MLA's Remark On Dimple Yadav

The SP supporter said he was undertaking the Kanwar pilgrimage with a wish to see an SP government under Akhilesh Yadav in the 2027 Assembly elections. Fahim Irfan welcomed him on the way and praised his dedication to the party. He said the devotee's journey showed his devotion to both the SP president and Lord Shiva.

The Bilari MLA said the devotee had taken a vow for the SP's victory in the 2027 Assembly elections and was carrying 31.5 litres of Ganga water.

While speaking about the Kanwar, Fahim Irfan pointed towards Dimple Yadav's photograph and said, “On one side is our respected MP Dimple Yadav, who at this time is the mother of the entire country, a symbol of affection.”

He also pointed to photographs of Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav, describing the former SP chief as a source of inspiration for everyone.

Fahim Irfan further praised the devotee's commitment, saying he was carrying holy water from Haridwar and had a tattoo of Akhilesh Yadav's image on his hand. The MLA said the devotee's devotion to the SP president and Lord Shiva was evident and that they had welcomed him.