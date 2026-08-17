India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesSP MLA Calls Dimple Yadav 'Mother Of The Entire Nation'

SP MLA Calls Dimple Yadav 'Mother Of The Entire Nation'

The SP supporter said he was undertaking the Kanwar pilgrimage with a wish to see an SP government under Akhilesh Yadav in the 2027 Assembly elections.

Written By : Ubaidur Rehman |  Updated at : 17 Aug 2026 01:00 PM (IST)

Samajwadi Party MLA Mohammad Fahim Irfan from Uttar Pradesh's Bilari Assembly constituency has sparked controversy with his remarks about party MP Dimple Yadav. The MLA made the comments while welcoming Kanwariyas, referring to a party supporter carrying a Kanwar decorated with photographs of Dimple Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and the late Mulayam Singh Yadav.

On Sunday, Fahim Irfan was welcoming Kanwariyas travelling from Haridwar to Bareilly. Among them was an SP supporter whose Kanwar carried an SP flag as well as photographs of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, SP president Akhilesh Yadav and MP Dimple Yadav.

SP MLA's Remark On Dimple Yadav

The SP supporter said he was undertaking the Kanwar pilgrimage with a wish to see an SP government under Akhilesh Yadav in the 2027 Assembly elections. Fahim Irfan welcomed him on the way and praised his dedication to the party. He said the devotee's journey showed his devotion to both the SP president and Lord Shiva.

The Bilari MLA said the devotee had taken a vow for the SP's victory in the 2027 Assembly elections and was carrying 31.5 litres of Ganga water.

While speaking about the Kanwar, Fahim Irfan pointed towards Dimple Yadav's photograph and said, “On one side is our respected MP Dimple Yadav, who at this time is the mother of the entire country, a symbol of affection.”

He also pointed to photographs of Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav, describing the former SP chief as a source of inspiration for everyone.

Fahim Irfan further praised the devotee's commitment, saying he was carrying holy water from Haridwar and had a tattoo of Akhilesh Yadav's image on his hand. The MLA said the devotee's devotion to the SP president and Lord Shiva was evident and that they had welcomed him.

Published at : 17 Aug 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Samajwadi Party SP Samajwadi Party DImple Yadav Mohammad Fahim Irfan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
SP MLA Calls Dimple Yadav 'Mother Of The Entire Nation'
SP MLA Calls Dimple Yadav 'Mother Of The Entire Nation'
Cities
Ujjain: Stampede-Like Situation At Mahakaleshwar Temple Complex, Several Devotees Injured
Ujjain: Stampede-Like Situation At Mahakaleshwar Temple Complex, Several Devotees Injured
Cities
UP Man Tries To Kill Wife After She Got Periods On Honeymoon
UP Man Tries To Kill Wife After She Got Periods On Honeymoon
Cities
IPS Officer’s 95-Year-Old Mother Found Dead In UP Home, Akhilesh Reacts: 'Even Cops Not Safe'
IPS Officer’s 95-Year-Old Mother Found Dead In UP Home, Akhilesh Reacts: 'Even Cops Not Safe'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: NTA Faces Fresh Heat as NSUI Protests UGC NET Re-Exam, Demands Accountability
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘Chavanni to Rupee’ Jibe Takes Aim at Jayant Chaudhary Ahead of UP Polls
Breaking News: NSUI Protests Outside NTA Office Over UGC NET Re-Exam, Questions Testing Agency
Breaking News: BJP National Team List Likely Today as Nitin Nabin Balances Youth, Women and Experience
Breaking News: BJP National Team List Expected Today as Nitin Nabin Set to Shape Youth-Focused Organisation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget