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HomeCitiesNoida Traffic Hit After Violence: Routes Diverted At Chilla Border, Sectors 62 - Check Latest Update

Noida Traffic Hit After Violence: Routes Diverted At Chilla Border, Sectors 62 - Check Latest Update

Noida Traffic Advisory LIVE Update: Major jams as wage hike stir turns violent. Despite official assurances yesterday, workers stage protests in Phase 2. Avoid Chilla border; use DND for Delhi.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 12:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Industrial workers' protests in Noida turned violent, causing major traffic disruptions.
  • Thousands of workers agitated, with vehicles set ablaze in Sector 84.
  • Authorities issued traffic advisories and diversions, especially near Sector 62.
  • Police are working to pacify workers and restore normalcy amid high tensions.

Noida Traffic Advisory LIVE Update: Traffic movement across parts of Noida and adjoining areas was severely affected after protests by industrial workers turned violent over the past three days. Authorities have issued a traffic advisory and urged commuters to plan their travel carefully as multiple stretches continue to witness congestion and diversions.

Traffic Diverted On These Routes In Noida

The traffic police said diversions have been implemented on Pari Chowk Road, Sandeep Paper Mill Road, and at the first cut on the route from Sector 62 roundabout towards the NIB Police Post.

In a tweet, Noida Police said traffic moving from Chilla Border towards Mahamaya Flyover and from Mahamaya Flyover towards DND Toll/Chilla Border (towards Delhi) has been diverted. Commuters have been advised to use alternate routes for smoother travel. Traffic has also been diverted on the Rajnigandha Chowk route.

According to police, thousands of workers took to the streets in several areas of Phase II and other industrial sectors, intensifying their agitation. The situation escalated in Sector 84, where protesting workers allegedly set two vehicles on fire. Demonstrations also spread to Sector 62, leading to heavy traffic snarls.

The Noida Police said adequate deployment has been ensured across industrial zones, with senior police and administrative officials present on the ground to monitor the situation. Efforts are underway to pacify the workers and restore normalcy. “Workers are being urged to maintain peace and restraint. Necessary action is being taken, and minimum force is being used to control the situation,” the police said, also advising the public not to pay attention to rumours.

Noida Traffic Helpline Number

As part of traffic management, vehicles are being diverted at the first cut on the route from the Sector 62 roundabout towards the NIB Police Post. Authorities have also shared a traffic helpline number (9971009001) for assistance.

Meanwhile, commuters reported massive traffic jams near the Crown Plaza flyover in Mayur Vihar, adding to the chaos in the National Capital Region.

The protests come despite a meeting held a day earlier between district officials, police, and the industrial authority, where assurances were reportedly given to address workers’ demands. However, with tensions still high, traffic disruptions are expected to continue until the situation is fully brought under control.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is causing traffic disruptions in Noida?

Protests by industrial workers have turned violent, leading to significant traffic congestion and diversions in various parts of Noida and adjoining areas.

Where are the main areas affected by the Noida protests?

Traffic movement is severely affected in industrial sectors like Phase II and Sector 62. Congestion has also been reported near the Crown Plaza flyover in Mayur Vihar.

What measures are authorities taking to manage the situation?

Authorities have issued traffic advisories, are diverting traffic, and have a strong police and administrative presence. Efforts are underway to pacify workers and restore normalcy.

Is there a way to get traffic assistance in Noida?

Yes, commuters can contact the Noida Traffic Helpline at 9971009001 for assistance and updates.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chilla Border Noida News Noida Traffic Advisory Noida Phase2 Protest Motherson Company Noida Phase 2 Protest Today Live Workers Protest Noida Phase 2 Violent Noida Protests Noida Traffic Video
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