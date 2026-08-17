UP Man Tries To Kill Wife After She Got Periods On Honeymoon

A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur has accused her husband of assaulting and attempting to strangle her during their honeymoon in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 2023 after she began menstruating.

The case came to light nearly three years after the alleged incident, with an FIR being registered only recently following unsuccessful attempts by both families to resolve the matter through mediation. The woman's family has also alleged that their efforts to get a complaint registered at local police stations were initially unsuccessful.

The FIR also names the woman's mother-in-law and sister-in-law, who have been accused of mentally harassing the woman.

Woman Alleges Assault During Honeymoon

According to the complaint, the woman married Delhi resident Nikhil Mishra on May 30, 2023, in Delhi. She alleged that during their honeymoon in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on July 4, she experienced severe abdominal pain and heavy bleeding after getting her period.

The woman alleged that Mishra became angry and questioned her about not informing him about her menstruation earlier. She claimed he accused her of spoiling his mood before allegedly slapping, kicking and punching her and attempting to strangle her.

According to her complaint, hotel staff intervened after hearing her screams and rescued her. The woman also alleged that her in-laws had made demands even before the marriage, including insisting that items provided by her family carry branded labels.

She claimed her father gave around Rs 20 lakh in cash, a car and other articles worth approximately Rs 40 lakh as wedding gifts. After moving to her husband's home in Delhi on June 2, 2023, she alleged that her in-laws repeatedly taunted and humiliated her over the items given by her family.

Woman Claims She Was Forced Out Of Home

The complainant said she informed her mother-in-law and sister-in-law about the alleged assault after returning from the honeymoon. However, she alleged that they subjected her to mental harassment instead of supporting her.

She further claimed that her husband later contacted her father and asked him to come to Delhi and take her back to Gorakhpur. According to the allegations, Mishra told his father-in-law that he no longer wanted to continue living with his wife.

The woman alleged that she was forced out of her marital home on July 14, 2023, around 45 days after the wedding. Her FIR states that her father travelled to Delhi to try to settle the dispute, but was allegedly insulted by her in-laws during the mediation attempt.

FIR Registered After Nearly Three Years

The woman has also alleged that the articles given to her in-laws were not returned and that her husband continued sending her threatening messages.

She claimed that repeated attempts to approach the police and get an FIR registered did not yield results. The case was eventually registered on August 15 following the intervention of Gorakhpur Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Kaustubh.

The allegations made in the FIR are under investigation.