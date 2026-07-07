NH-48 Cave-In, Flooded Roads: Gurugram Police Issue Work-From-Home Advisory

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Road damage and waterlogging severely impacted city's infrastructure.

The Gurugram Police on Tuesday urged corporate offices and private establishments to allow employees to work from home over the next few days as the city continues to grapple with heavy rainfall, widespread waterlogging and severe traffic congestion.

The advisory comes amid forecasts of continued extremely heavy rainfall across parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), with authorities warning that road conditions could deteriorate further, Mint reported.

Police Appeal To Companies To Reduce Traffic

In its advisory, the Gurugram Police said persistent rainfall and forecasts of more heavy showers could lead to waterlogging at major roads and intersections, affecting traffic movement across the city.

"Considering the continuous rainfall in Gurugram and the forecast of heavy rain in the coming days, there is a strong possibility of waterlogging and traffic congestion on the city's major roads and intersections," the advisory said.

Appealing to businesses to adopt flexible work arrangements, the police added:

"To ensure public safety, reduce unnecessary traffic congestion and assist the local administration in effective traffic management, Gurugram Police is issuing this Cautionary Advisory.

We strongly urge corporate offices and private establishments to allow their employees to work from home over the next few days, it added.

Reducing non-essential vehicular movement will greatly assist our traffic management teams in maintaining smooth traffic flow and ensuring that emergency services can operate without disruption."

NH-48 Cave-In Causes Major Traffic Snarl

One of the most significant disruptions was reported on the Delhi-Jaipur highway (NH-48), where a section of the main carriageway near Narsinghpur partially caved in following heavy rainfall.

The damage forced the closure of two lanes, resulting in long traffic queues between Hero Honda Chowk and the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza.

To ease congestion, Gurugram Police introduced temporary traffic diversions.

"To ensure smooth traffic flow and prioritise the safety of motorists travelling from Delhi towards Jaipur, route diversions have been implemented."

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Commuters travelling from Delhi were advised to turn left at Rajiv Chowk or Hero Honda Chowk and use the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), while others were asked to use the Dwarka Expressway.

Multiple Roads Damaged Across The City

Heavy rain also exposed damage at several locations across Gurugram.

Another road caved in on Civil Line Road after rainwater weakened a recently excavated stretch where sewer pipeline work had been carried out. Two parked vehicles were trapped after the road surface collapsed.

The affected road is located near the official residence of Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Uttam Kumar and is also used by several senior civic and state government officials.

The incident prompted residents to question the city's preparedness for the monsoon, noting that even roads frequently used by senior officials had suffered extensive damage.

Videos shared on social media showed flooded roads, stranded vehicles and heavy traffic congestion across several parts of the city.

School Buses, Commuters Hit By Peak-Hour Rain

The heaviest rainfall was recorded between 2 pm and 4 pm, coinciding with school dispersal hours.

Waterlogging slowed traffic across key routes, delaying school buses and thousands of commuters returning home.

A school bus slipped into an open drain along NH-48 during the downpour. Authorities said no students were on board at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Traffic bottlenecks were reported at Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Golf Course Extension Road, Iffco Chowk, Sohna Road, Udyog Vihar, Khandsa Road, Basai, Vatika Chowk, Pataudi Road, Old Delhi Road and roads connecting Millennium City Centre with Hero Honda Chowk.

Gurugram Records Up To 82 mm Rainfall

According to district officials, Gurugram received up to 82 mm of rainfall on Tuesday.

Kadipur and Harsaru sub-tehsils recorded 82 mm each, while Gurugram tehsil received 76 mm. Manesar recorded 50 mm, Wazirabad 49 mm, Pataudi and Sohna 26 mm each, Farrukhnagar 27 mm and Badshahpur 15 mm.

The rainfall caused flooding at several underpasses and low-lying areas, disrupting traffic movement across the city.

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