Himachal CM Sukhu Announces More Govt Offices To Shift To Kangra Soon

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government pursues OBC, ST status for specific communities.

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said more government offices will soon be shifted to the Kangra district as he virtually inaugurated the new office of the State Commission for Backward Classes chairman in Dharamshala.

The inauguration comes after it was recently shifted from the secretariat in Shimla to the Kangra district.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhu said the state government had declared Kangra the "tourism capital" of the state, and a number of government offices were being shifted to the district.

He further added that the state government is making earnest efforts to secure OBC status for communities in the Dodra Kwar area of Shimla district and ST status for the Bara Bhangal area of Kangra.

Congratulating people of the district for the office, the chief minister said that a large population in Kangra and adjoining districts belongs to the OBC group.

"Shifting the Commission's office to Dharamsala would spare people the inconvenience of travelling to Shimla and ensure quicker and more accessible services," he said.

Sukhu also directed the Kangra deputy commissioner to make necessary arrangements for the opening of the Himachal Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority office in Dharamshala at the earliest.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)