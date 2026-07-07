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English NewsCities'Media Is Spreading False Propaganda': Ram Mandir Trust Disciple Reacts To Donation Theft Row

'Media Is Spreading False Propaganda': Ram Mandir Trust Disciple Reacts To Donation Theft Row

Responding to reports about the alleged disappearance of temple offerings, Kamal Nayan Das claimed the issue had been exaggerated.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 06:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kamal Nayan Das reacted sharply to media questions, alleging misinformation.
  • He avoided direct questions about the treasurer's role, confronting journalists.
  • Another Trust member stated the treasurer must account for the matters.

The controversy surrounding the alleged theft of offerings linked to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya intensified after Kamal Nayan Das, a disciple of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, reacted sharply to questions from the media regarding accountability within the Trust.

During an interaction with ABP News, Kamal Nayan Das accused the media of spreading misinformation and attempted to remove the reporter's microphone as questions continued over the alleged irregularities.

'Media Is Spreading False Propaganda'

Responding to reports about the alleged disappearance of temple offerings, Kamal Nayan Das claimed the issue had been exaggerated.

He said the media had circulated unsubstantiated reports about items going missing from the temple and alleged that the matter had been blown out of proportion.

When asked who would be held responsible if the SIT's preliminary investigation report pointed to irregularities, he did not give a direct response.

Heated Exchange During Interview

The interaction turned tense as journalists repeatedly questioned him about the responsibilities of Trust Treasurer Govind Dev Giri.

According to the report, Kamal Nayan Das tried to remove ABP News' microphone by placing his hand on it while avoiding direct answers.

He said that anyone found to have betrayed the Trust would face punishment. However, when asked specifically whether the treasurer bore responsibility, he said he had no prior knowledge of the matter and described such allegations as inappropriate.

ALSO READ: Himachal CM Sukhu Announces More Govt Offices To Shift To Kangra Soon

Journalists present at the spot said they were only seeking answers, but the exchange became heated, leading to interruptions and commotion during the interaction.

Questions Over Treasurer's Role

The controversy has placed the Trust's treasurer, Govind Dev Giri, under scrutiny.

Media personnel questioned whether he should be held accountable if the preliminary investigation into the Trust's assets had revealed irregularities. According to the report, he avoided giving a direct response, prompting further questions over his role.

Trust Member Calls For Accountability

Trust member Mahant Dinendra Das took a different position on the issue, stating that the treasurer would have to account for the matter.

He said that responsibility should be fixed if any irregularities were established and added that the person overseeing the Trust's financial system was also responsible for it.

Mahant Dinendra Das further said he had not been aware of the issue earlier and that timely action could have been taken had he known about it. He added that anyone found guilty during the investigation should face legal action.

Investigation Continues

The controversy gathered momentum after the SIT's preliminary investigation report into the alleged missing temple items surfaced. However, the investigation remains ongoing and the final report is yet to be submitted.

As the probe continues, questions remain over accountability within the Trust and whether its officials will respond publicly to concerns surrounding their responsibilities.

ALSO READ: Exclusive | Champat Rai Knew About Ram Mandir Donation Theft Before Akhilesh Yadav: Treasurer

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main controversy regarding the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Trust?

The controversy surrounds the alleged theft of offerings linked to the temple. It intensified following sharp reactions from Kamal Nayan Das to media questions about accountability within the Trust.

How did Kamal Nayan Das respond to questions about the alleged irregularities?

Kamal Nayan Das accused the media of spreading misinformation and exaggerating reports. He also attempted to remove a reporter's microphone while avoiding direct answers to questions about accountability.

Who is facing scrutiny regarding the temple Trust's financial accountability?

Trust Treasurer Govind Dev Giri is under scrutiny regarding alleged irregularities in the Trust's assets. Journalists questioned his responsibility, but he avoided giving direct responses.

What is Trust member Mahant Dinendra Das's stance on accountability?

Mahant Dinendra Das stated that the treasurer would have to account for the matter if irregularities are established. He believes responsibility should be fixed, and anyone found guilty should face legal action.

Has the investigation into the alleged missing temple items concluded?

No, the investigation is still ongoing. The controversy gained momentum after a preliminary SIT report surfaced, but the final report has not yet been submitted.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 06:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Kamal Nayan Das Ayodhya Ram Mandir SIT Ram Mandir Donation Theft Row Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Nritya Gopal Das
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