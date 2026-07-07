'Media Is Spreading False Propaganda': Ram Mandir Trust Disciple Reacts To Donation Theft Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kamal Nayan Das reacted sharply to media questions, alleging misinformation.

He avoided direct questions about the treasurer's role, confronting journalists.

Another Trust member stated the treasurer must account for the matters.

The controversy surrounding the alleged theft of offerings linked to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya intensified after Kamal Nayan Das, a disciple of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, reacted sharply to questions from the media regarding accountability within the Trust.

During an interaction with ABP News, Kamal Nayan Das accused the media of spreading misinformation and attempted to remove the reporter's microphone as questions continued over the alleged irregularities.

'Media Is Spreading False Propaganda'

Responding to reports about the alleged disappearance of temple offerings, Kamal Nayan Das claimed the issue had been exaggerated.

He said the media had circulated unsubstantiated reports about items going missing from the temple and alleged that the matter had been blown out of proportion.

When asked who would be held responsible if the SIT's preliminary investigation report pointed to irregularities, he did not give a direct response.

Heated Exchange During Interview

The interaction turned tense as journalists repeatedly questioned him about the responsibilities of Trust Treasurer Govind Dev Giri.

According to the report, Kamal Nayan Das tried to remove ABP News' microphone by placing his hand on it while avoiding direct answers.

He said that anyone found to have betrayed the Trust would face punishment. However, when asked specifically whether the treasurer bore responsibility, he said he had no prior knowledge of the matter and described such allegations as inappropriate.

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Journalists present at the spot said they were only seeking answers, but the exchange became heated, leading to interruptions and commotion during the interaction.

Questions Over Treasurer's Role

The controversy has placed the Trust's treasurer, Govind Dev Giri, under scrutiny.

Media personnel questioned whether he should be held accountable if the preliminary investigation into the Trust's assets had revealed irregularities. According to the report, he avoided giving a direct response, prompting further questions over his role.

Trust Member Calls For Accountability

Trust member Mahant Dinendra Das took a different position on the issue, stating that the treasurer would have to account for the matter.

He said that responsibility should be fixed if any irregularities were established and added that the person overseeing the Trust's financial system was also responsible for it.

Mahant Dinendra Das further said he had not been aware of the issue earlier and that timely action could have been taken had he known about it. He added that anyone found guilty during the investigation should face legal action.

Investigation Continues

The controversy gathered momentum after the SIT's preliminary investigation report into the alleged missing temple items surfaced. However, the investigation remains ongoing and the final report is yet to be submitted.

As the probe continues, questions remain over accountability within the Trust and whether its officials will respond publicly to concerns surrounding their responsibilities.

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