Five people were killed and eleven others were injured in the accident. Four died on the spot, and one succumbed to injuries later during treatment.
5 Killed, 11 Injured After Speeding Truck Crashes Into Stationary Bus In UP's Etah
The UPSRTC bus was parked on the roadside when the speeding canter truck rammed the bus from behind, crushing those standing outside. A case has been filed.
- Five killed, eleven injured in Etah road accident.
- Speeding truck rammed stationary bus with passengers outside.
- Bus had mechanical fault; four died instantly.
- One succumbed later; investigation suspects overspeeding.
Etah (UP), Jul 3 (PTI) Five people were killed and 11 injured after a speeding canter truck rammed into a stationary Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus on the Etah-Aliganj road in the state's Etah district, officials said.
District Magistrate Arvind Singh said the UPSRTC bus of the Etah depot was on its way from Farrukhabad to Delhi when it developed a mechanical fault around 11.30 pm on Thursday near Keelarmau village in the Bagwala area.
The bus was parked on the roadside for repairs and several passengers had got down and were standing nearby when the speeding canter truck hit the bus from behind, crushing those standing outside, he said.
Four people -- identified as Rajesh (34), Sukhram (42), Shailesh (32) and an unidentified man -- died on the spot, while another unidentified person succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital, the district magistrate said.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.
Eleven injured persons have been admitted to the government medical college, where Principal Dr Balveer Singh said most of them were out of danger.
A case has been registered and an investigation into the accident has been initiated, Singh said.
Preliminary inquiry suggests that the accident occurred due to overspeeding and negligent driving by the canter truck driver, he added.
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Frequently Asked Questions
How many people were killed and injured in the Etah accident?
What caused the accident in Etah?
Preliminary inquiry suggests the accident was caused by overspeeding and negligent driving by the canter truck driver. The truck rammed into a stationary bus.
Where did the accident take place?
The accident occurred on the Etah-Aliganj road, near Keelarmau village in the Bagwala area of Uttar Pradesh's Etah district.
Why was the UPSRTC bus stationary?
The UPSRTC bus had developed a mechanical fault around 11:30 pm and was parked on the roadside for repairs when the speeding truck hit it.
What is the condition of the injured individuals?
Eleven injured persons have been admitted to the government medical college. According to the principal, most of them are reported to be out of danger.