‘Arrogance In Uniform’: Mamata Leads Kolkata Protest Against ED Raids Ahead Of 2026 Polls

Home

Mamata Banerjee leads a protest in Kolkata, accusing the Centre of misusing ED raids on I-PAC for political vendetta.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday led a protest march in Kolkata against the Enforcement Directorate’s raids on the residence and offices of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain, accusing the BJP-led Centre of political vendetta ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Accompanied by senior Trinamool Congress leaders, ministers, MPs, MLAs and party supporters, Banerjee began the march from the 8B Bus Stand area, raising slogans against the Centre and alleging the misuse of central agencies to intimidate political opponents. The rally was proceeding towards Hazra More.

Alleges Seizure Of TMC Data

The protest came a day after Mamata Banerjee paid a surprise visit to Jain’s Loudon Street residence during the ED’s search operation. The TMC supremo alleged that the agency was attempting to seize the party’s internal documents, hard disks and confidential organisational data that had no connection with any financial probe. Escalating her attack, Banerjee earlier condemned the detention of several TMC MPs, including Mahua Moitra and Derek O’Brien, who were protesting outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s office in New Delhi against the ED action.

Slams Centre Over Agency Action

Calling the incident “arrogance in uniform,” Banerjee said dragging elected representatives for exercising their democratic right to protest was unacceptable in a democracy. Videos of the protests and detentions have since surfaced on social media, further fuelling the political row. The Trinamool Congress has maintained that the ED action is part of a larger attempt to target the party ahead of the crucial 2026 polls in West Bengal.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Mamata Banerjee lead a protest march in Kolkata?

Mamata Banerjee led a protest march against the Enforcement Directorate's raids on I-PAC chief Pratik Jain's residence and offices. She accused the Centre of political vendetta ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

What did Mamata Banerjee allege regarding the ED's actions?

Banerjee alleged that the ED was attempting to seize the party's internal documents, hard disks, and confidential organizational data, claiming it had no connection to any financial probe.

What was the Trinamool Congress's stance on the ED action?

The Trinamool Congress maintained that the ED action was part of a larger attempt to target the party ahead of the crucial 2026 West Bengal polls.

What happened to TMC MPs protesting in Delhi?

Several TMC MPs, including Mahua Moitra and Derek O'Brien, were detained while protesting outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's office against the ED action.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Jan 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
I-PAC ED Mamata Banerjee KOLKATA
