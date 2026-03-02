Sikh Woman Asked To Remove Turban Before MPPSC Exam, Sparks Row

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesSikh Woman Asked To Remove Turban Before MPPSC Exam, Sparks Row

The issue surfaced after members of the local Sikh community were informed about the episode. Soon after, several community members gathered outside the centre and voiced strong objections.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Mar 2026 08:31 AM (IST)
Tensions flared in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district after an Amritdhari Sikh woman was allegedly asked to remove her turban during security screening at an examination centre for a state-level recruitment test conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC).

The incident occurred on Sunday at a school designated as an exam venue. According to reports, Gurleen Kaur, an initiated Sikh who wears a dumala as part of her religious identity, was asked by a woman staff member to take off her turban during frisking prior to entering the examination hall.

The issue surfaced after members of the local Sikh community were informed about the episode. Soon after, several community members gathered outside the centre and voiced strong objections, calling the request inappropriate and disrespectful.

Sikhs Seek Apology From Staff Member

Police and local administrative officials reached the site upon learning about the gathering. Community representatives sought an apology from the staff member involved in the frisking process.

Following discussions between officials and Sikh leaders, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Prateek Sonkar and Centre Superintendent Subhash Kumawat publicly expressed regret over the incident and apologised before members of the community. After the apology was issued, both sides said the matter had been settled.

Kaur, a resident of Chittorgarh in Rajasthan, had travelled to Ratlam a day earlier and was staying with relatives before appearing for the examination that afternoon.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Published at : 02 Mar 2026 08:31 AM (IST)
Ratlam MP News Sikh Woman Turban MPPSC Exam
