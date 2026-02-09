Mahayuti Secures Hat-Trick With Zilla Parishad Wins: Dy CM Shinde

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said the Mahayuti alliance has created a record by achieving a “hat-trick” of victories in the zilla parishad and panchayat samiti elections.

After initial successes in municipal councils and nagar panchayats, followed by municipal corporations, and now in the zilla parishad and panchayat samiti polls, Shinde said the Mahayuti has consolidated its position across all three tiers of local self-government.

Reacting to the zilla parishad results, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the public had voted overwhelmingly in favour of the Shiv Sena, further strengthening people’s trust in the party.

“The public has voted overwhelmingly for Shiv Sena in this election, further strengthening their trust in us. We will prove this trust well-founded,” Shinde said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the massive support for the Shiv Sena indicates that the party’s organisational base is becoming even stronger in rural Maharashtra.

He said the victories in Raigad and Ratnagiri demonstrate that the people of the Konkan region stand firmly behind what he described as the “true Shiv Sena”.

Shinde said witnessing the fulfilment of late Balasaheb Thackeray’s dream of taking the Shiv Sena to every household made him nostalgic.

He extended special thanks to the “Ladki Bahins” (beloved sisters) in rural areas for their continued support and affection.

Shinde attributed the victory to decisions taken by the Mahayuti government over the last three years, citing improvements in roads, water supply, irrigation and education.

He said both the state and central governments had not only provided funds but had also focused on strengthening governance at the grassroots level through gram panchayats.

The Deputy Chief Minister credited the success to the hard work of party workers and their commitment to addressing public issues.

He assured that zilla parishads would be used as instruments for the development of farmers, women, youth and common citizens, adding that the public’s trust would not be betrayed.

