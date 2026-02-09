T20 World Cup: Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Agrees To Play Match Against India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Pakistan has reversed its earlier position and confirmed that it will face India in the upcoming T20 World Cup, clearing the way for one of cricket’s most high-profile encounters. The decision follows behind-the-scenes discussions involving the sport’s global governing body, easing weeks of uncertainty over the fixture. The India-Pakistan match is now scheduled for February 15, signalling a major shift in Islamabad’s stance.

India-Pakistan Clash Back On Track

After weeks of speculation, Pakistan has formally agreed to play India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, effectively executing a U-turn on its earlier reluctance. Sources say the breakthrough came after back-channel talks facilitated by the International Cricket Council, which was keen to ensure the tournament’s marquee fixture went ahead.

The India-Pakistan encounter, scheduled for February 15, is widely regarded as one of the biggest draws in world cricket, attracting massive global viewership. ICC officials are understood to have worked quietly with multiple stakeholders to prevent disruption to the tournament schedule and commercial framework.

ICC Deals & Financial Assurances

As part of the wider understanding, the ICC has reportedly agreed to fully compensate Bangladesh, addressing concerns linked to scheduling and hosting arrangements. In addition, Bangladesh is set to host the Under-19 World Cup, with discussions also under way about the country potentially staging a future Women’s World Cup.

Sources further indicate that the ICC’s financial board will consider a proposal to increase Pakistan’s share of ICC revenue, a move seen as part of efforts to stabilise relations and ensure cooperation ahead of major global events. However, any decision on revenue redistribution will require formal approval through the ICC’s financial mechanisms.

No Push On Bilateral Cricket

Despite accommodating several demands, the ICC has drawn a clear line on bilateral cricket. The governing body has declined to intervene in Pakistan’s long-standing call for the resumption of bilateral series with India. Officials have reiterated that bilateral engagements remain a matter for individual boards.

In this context, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has maintained its position, with no indication of a change in policy.

For now, Pakistan’s confirmation has ensured that the T20 World Cup’s biggest rivalry will go ahead as planned, even as broader political and cricketing disputes remain unresolved.