Lucknow University Professor Arrested For Obscene Calls, Exam Paper Leak Offer To Student

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Professor arrested for alleged inappropriate student conversation, exam leak.

Viral audio clip sparks controversy, investigation underway.

Student reports mental distress, university orders probe.

Professor denies allegations, claims internal politics conspiracy.

A Lucknow University assistant professor has been taken into police custody after being accused of engaging in inappropriate conversations with a female student and allegedly offering to leak examination papers in exchange for sexual favours.

The accused, identified as Dr Paramjeet Singh from the university’s Zoology Department, came under scrutiny after an audio clip purportedly featuring his conversation with a student surfaced on social media and quickly went viral.

Police said a case has been registered at Hasanganj police station, and the professor is currently being questioned in connection with the allegations.

Viral Audio Triggers Major Controversy

According to the complaint, the audio clip allegedly captures the professor making obscene remarks to a final-year BSc student and asking her to visit his cabin before examinations.

In the purported recording, Singh is allegedly heard telling the student that he had arranged the examination paper for her and asking her to meet him before the exam.

The allegations triggered outrage on the university campus, with student groups and activists demanding immediate action against the accused professor.

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Student Allegedly Suffered Mental Harassment

Officials said the student informed the university administration after allegedly suffering severe mental distress due to the incident.

Following the complaint, Controller of Examinations Vidyanand Tripathi lodged a formal police complaint, leading to the registration of an FIR against Singh.

Sources said the student has also expressed concerns about her safety on campus following the circulation of the audio clip and the controversy surrounding the case.

Professor Denies Allegations, Claims Conspiracy

Dr Paramjeet Singh has denied all allegations against him and claimed he was being deliberately targeted because of “internal politics” within the university.

Police officials said the authenticity of the viral audio clip and other evidence is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, the university administration has initiated an internal inquiry into the allegations.

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University Orders Probe Within 24 Hours

Vice Chancellor JP Saini has directed the university’s Internal Complaints Committee to investigate the matter and submit its report within 24 hours.

In an official statement, Lucknow University said it follows a “zero-tolerance” policy in matters affecting the institution’s dignity and academic environment.

The administration also stated that any act damaging the university’s reputation or compromising the integrity of examinations would not be tolerated.

ABVP Demands Dismissal and Arrest

The controversy also sparked protests by workers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on the university campus.

The student organisation strongly condemned the alleged conduct of the professor and demanded his immediate dismissal and arrest.

ABVP unit president Jai Srivastava said those tarnishing the “guru-shishya tradition” should not be spared. The organisation also called for strict action under laws related to maintaining the sanctity of examinations and warned of protests if swift action was not taken.

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