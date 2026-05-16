NEET-UG Cancellation: Rajasthan Medical Aspirant Dies By Suicide, Had Expected Around 650 Marks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Medical aspirant dies by suicide amid NEET exam controversy.

Student reportedly distressed after NEET exam cancellation due to leak.

Family invested heavily in his medical entrance preparation.

NEET exam cancelled; re-examination scheduled for June 21.

A fresh tragedy linked to the NEET-UG 2026 controversy has emerged from Rajasthan, where a 20-year-old medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide after the cancellation of the examination amid the ongoing paper leak scandal. The deceased, identified as Pradeep Meghwal from Jhunjhunu district, had been preparing for the highly competitive medical entrance examination in Sikar for the last three years. Police said he was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his rented room on Friday afternoon.

According to Udyog Nagar SHO Rajesh Kumar, the student used his sister’s scarf to take the extreme step. At the time, one of his sisters had gone to coaching classes while the other was inside the bathroom. She later discovered him hanging, cut the scarf using scissors, and informed the landlord and police authorities.

Pradeep was rushed to SK Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body has been kept in the mortuary pending postmortem formalities.

Family Says He Was Disturbed After Exam Cancellation

Pradeep’s father, Rajesh Kumar Meghwal, told investigators that his son had been optimistic about his performance in the May 3 NEET-UG examination and was expecting around 650 marks out of 720, as per NDTV.

Family members said the cancellation of the examination deeply affected him, especially after years of preparation and financial sacrifice by the family. Relatives revealed that nearly Rs 8–11 lakh had been spent on his coaching and studies despite severe economic hardship.

Pradeep’s father reportedly works as a daily wage labourer, and the family had sold part of its agricultural land to support his medical entrance preparation. Friends and relatives said he had been confident after the exam but became increasingly anxious following reports of irregularities and the subsequent cancellation announcement.

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Paper Leak Investigation Expands Across States

The NEET-UG 2026 examination, conducted on May 3 for undergraduate medical admissions, was cancelled earlier this week following allegations of a paper leak and other irregularities. More than 22 lakh candidates across India were impacted by the decision.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan later announced that the re-examination would be held on June 21. He also said that from next year, the test would transition to a computer-based format.

The investigation into the alleged paper leak has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Authorities in Rajasthan have detained more than 45 individuals in connection with the case so far.

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Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency clarified that students would not need to submit fresh applications, as their existing registration details would remain valid for the rescheduled examination.

(If anyone faces mental health issues or knows anyone having suicidal feelings, they can seek emotional support with helpline numbers from suicide prevention organizations in the state. Jeevan Aastha Helpline : 1800 233 3330, AASRA : 09820466726)

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