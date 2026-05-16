Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationNEET-UG Cancellation: Rajasthan Medical Aspirant Dies By Suicide, Had Expected Around 650 Marks

NEET-UG Cancellation: Rajasthan Medical Aspirant Dies By Suicide, Had Expected Around 650 Marks

A NEET aspirant in Rajasthan died by suicide after the exam cancellation, deepening concerns over stress linked to the paper leak row.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 16 May 2026 10:44 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Medical aspirant dies by suicide amid NEET exam controversy.
  • Student reportedly distressed after NEET exam cancellation due to leak.
  • Family invested heavily in his medical entrance preparation.
  • NEET exam cancelled; re-examination scheduled for June 21.

A fresh tragedy linked to the NEET-UG 2026 controversy has emerged from Rajasthan, where a 20-year-old medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide after the cancellation of the examination amid the ongoing paper leak scandal. The deceased, identified as Pradeep Meghwal from Jhunjhunu district, had been preparing for the highly competitive medical entrance examination in Sikar for the last three years. Police said he was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his rented room on Friday afternoon.

According to Udyog Nagar SHO Rajesh Kumar, the student used his sister’s scarf to take the extreme step. At the time, one of his sisters had gone to coaching classes while the other was inside the bathroom. She later discovered him hanging, cut the scarf using scissors, and informed the landlord and police authorities.

Pradeep was rushed to SK Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body has been kept in the mortuary pending postmortem formalities.

Family Says He Was Disturbed After Exam Cancellation

Pradeep’s father, Rajesh Kumar Meghwal, told investigators that his son had been optimistic about his performance in the May 3 NEET-UG examination and was expecting around 650 marks out of 720, as per NDTV.

Family members said the cancellation of the examination deeply affected him, especially after years of preparation and financial sacrifice by the family. Relatives revealed that nearly Rs 8–11 lakh had been spent on his coaching and studies despite severe economic hardship.

Pradeep’s father reportedly works as a daily wage labourer, and the family had sold part of its agricultural land to support his medical entrance preparation. Friends and relatives said he had been confident after the exam but became increasingly anxious following reports of irregularities and the subsequent cancellation announcement.

Also Read: 9 In Physics, 15 In Chemistry: Probe Reveals Student With Poor Scores Could Have Cracked NEET

Paper Leak Investigation Expands Across States

The NEET-UG 2026 examination, conducted on May 3 for undergraduate medical admissions, was cancelled earlier this week following allegations of a paper leak and other irregularities. More than 22 lakh candidates across India were impacted by the decision.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan later announced that the re-examination would be held on June 21. He also said that from next year, the test would transition to a computer-based format.

The investigation into the alleged paper leak has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Authorities in Rajasthan have detained more than 45 individuals in connection with the case so far.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Drum Horror: Woman Kills Lover With Husband's Help, Dumps Body In Drain

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency clarified that students would not need to submit fresh applications, as their existing registration details would remain valid for the rescheduled examination.

(If anyone faces mental health issues or knows anyone having suicidal feelings, they can seek emotional support with helpline numbers from suicide prevention organizations in the state. Jeevan Aastha Helpline : 1800 233 3330, AASRA : 09820466726)

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Pradeep Meghwal?

A 20-year-old medical aspirant, Pradeep Meghwal, allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 exam.

Why was Pradeep Meghwal reportedly depressed?

His father stated that Pradeep became depressed after the NEET-UG 2026 exam was cancelled due to a paper leak, as he was expecting a good score after years of preparation.

How much did the family spend on Pradeep's education?

The family reportedly spent approximately ₹8-11 lakh on Pradeep's coaching and studies, even selling part of their agricultural land despite economic hardship.

When will the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination be held?

The Union Education Minister announced that the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted on June 21.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 16 May 2026 10:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan NEET Paper Leak NEET UG 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
NEET-UG Cancellation: Rajasthan Medical Aspirant Dies By Suicide, Had Expected Around 650 Marks
NEET-UG Cancellation: Rajasthan Medical Aspirant Dies By Suicide, Had Expected Around 650 Marks
Education
NEET Paper Leak: More Arrests Likely As CBI Expands Probe Into NTA Officials
NEET Paper Leak: More Arrests Likely As CBI Expands Probe Into NTA Officials
Education
Coaching Centres Exposed After NEET Leak, Govt Cracks Down On Fake Ads And Toppers
Coaching Centres Exposed After NEET Leak, Govt Cracks Down On Fake Ads And Toppers
Education
NEET-UG 2026: CBI Arrests Alleged Mastermind PV Kulkarni, Accused Had Access To Question Papers
NEET-UG 2026: CBI Arrests Mastermind PV Kulkarni, Accused Had Access To Papers
Advertisement

Videos

BIG BREAKING: NEET UG NEET UG Paper Leak Case Probe Intensifies as CBI Expands Investigation
BIG BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out in Hyderabad–Jaipur Express at Nampally Railway Station
BIG BREAKING: Narendra Modi Begins Key Diplomatic Visit to Netherlands
BIG BREAKING: Massive Fire Engulfs Furniture Market in Greater Noida
BIG BREAKING: Auto-Taxi Unions Demand Fare Hike in Delhi After CNG Price Rise
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | NTA’s “Zero Error” Promise Has Collapsed, And Students Are Paying the Price
Opinion
Embed widget