Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Security increased in Jahangirpuri following the tragic incident.

A 26-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following an argument in the Jahangirpuri area of North West Delhi late on Eid night, prompting police to detain three minors and launch an investigation into the incident.

The victim, identified as Arbaaz, was a resident of C Block in Jahangirpuri and worked at a local goldsmith's shop.

Argument Escalates Into Fatal Attack

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred around 11 pm near the victim's residence while his family was celebrating Eid.

Police said Arbaaz allegedly became involved in an argument with several local youths. The dispute reportedly escalated, following which he was attacked with knives.

The exact cause of the altercation remains under investigation, though local reports suggest it may have stemmed from a minor disagreement.

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Victim Succumbs To Injuries

Following the attack, Arbaaz was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in a critical condition.

Doctors later declared him dead during treatment.

Family members described him as a responsible and hardworking young man who contributed to the household through his work at a jewellery workshop in the area.

The incident plunged the family into mourning during what was otherwise a festive occasion.

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Three Minors Taken Into Custody

Police have detained three minors in connection with the case based on eyewitness accounts and local intelligence inputs.

Investigators are questioning the juveniles and examining the sequence of events that led to the fatal stabbing.

Officials said further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

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Security Tightened In Area

Additional police personnel have been deployed in the locality as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents.

Authorities said the situation remains under control, while efforts are underway to gather evidence and establish the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The case has once again drawn attention to concerns over violent crimes arising from seemingly minor disputes and the alleged involvement of juveniles in serious offences.