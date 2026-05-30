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HomeCities26-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In Delhi's Jahangirpuri After Dispute Over Cigarette; 3 Minors Detained

26-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In Delhi's Jahangirpuri After Dispute Over Cigarette; 3 Minors Detained

Delhi police are investigating how a minor dispute escalated into a violent incident, leading to the 26-year-old's death. Heavy police presence deployed to manage any tension.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 30 May 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Security increased in Jahangirpuri following the tragic incident.

A 26-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following an argument in the Jahangirpuri area of North West Delhi late on Eid night, prompting police to detain three minors and launch an investigation into the incident.

The victim, identified as Arbaaz, was a resident of C Block in Jahangirpuri and worked at a local goldsmith's shop.

Argument Escalates Into Fatal Attack

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred around 11 pm near the victim's residence while his family was celebrating Eid.

Police said Arbaaz allegedly became involved in an argument with several local youths. The dispute reportedly escalated, following which he was attacked with knives.

The exact cause of the altercation remains under investigation, though local reports suggest it may have stemmed from a minor disagreement. 

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Victim Succumbs To Injuries

Following the attack, Arbaaz was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in a critical condition.

Doctors later declared him dead during treatment.

Family members described him as a responsible and hardworking young man who contributed to the household through his work at a jewellery workshop in the area.

The incident plunged the family into mourning during what was otherwise a festive occasion.

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Three Minors Taken Into Custody

Police have detained three minors in connection with the case based on eyewitness accounts and local intelligence inputs.

Investigators are questioning the juveniles and examining the sequence of events that led to the fatal stabbing.

Officials said further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation. 

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Security Tightened In Area

Additional police personnel have been deployed in the locality as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents.

Authorities said the situation remains under control, while efforts are underway to gather evidence and establish the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The case has once again drawn attention to concerns over violent crimes arising from seemingly minor disputes and the alleged involvement of juveniles in serious offences.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What action has been taken by the police?

Police have detained three minors in connection with the stabbing based on eyewitness accounts. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the attack.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 30 May 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jahangirpuri Delhi POlice DELHI DELHI NEWS
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