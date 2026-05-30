Mobile Internet, Bulk SMS Services Suspended In Faridabad Ahead Of Demolition Drive

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Internet, SMS services suspended in Faridabad's NIT Zone.

Restrictions aim to prevent law and order disruption during demolition.

Authorities cited potential for rumors and misinformation spread.

Violation of suspension to face legal action.

The Haryana government on Saturday temporarily suspended mobile internet, bulk SMS and all dongle services in a designated area of the Faridabad district. The restrictions have been imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order and prevent any disturbance during a demolition drive scheduled for May 30.

According to an official public order, the restrictions came into force at 12:30 am on May 30 and will remain effective until 10:00 pm the same day.

Restrictions Imposed Under Telecommunications Act

The state government said the temporary suspension has been ordered under Section 20 of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, along with Rule 3 of the Telecommunications (Temporary Suspension of Services) Rules, 2024.

Authorities stated that the move was necessary to maintain public peace and prevent any disruption to law and order during the demolition operation.

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Administration Cites Risk Of Rumours And Misinformation

In its order, the administration expressed concern over the potential misuse of internet services for spreading inflammatory content and false information through social media and messaging platforms.

“There is a clear potential for disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities, and disturbances to public law and order in the NIT Zone of Faridabad district due to the possible misuse of internet services through the spread of inflammatory content and false rumours via social media and messaging platforms using mobile internet, SMS services, and dongle-based data services,” the order stated.

Officials said such content could contribute to unrest and create challenges for authorities managing the demolition exercise.

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Social Media Platforms Mentioned In Order

The administration specifically referred to platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and X, noting that misinformation circulated through these channels could be used to mobilise crowds and trigger disturbances.

“To prevent the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and X, as well as through SMS services, restrictions have been imposed,” the order stated.

The government further warned that misuse of communication services could lead to public disorder, damage to property, vandalism, arson and other unlawful activities.

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Restrictions Limited To NIT Zone Area

According to the order, the restrictions apply within a one-kilometre radius of the NIT Zone under the jurisdiction of Faridabad district.

Officials said the directive was issued on an emergency basis in view of the prevailing situation and the need to ensure public safety during the demolition drive.

The order also cautioned that any individual found violating the restrictions would be liable for legal action under applicable laws.

Authorities have deployed security personnel in the area and are closely monitoring the situation to ensure that the demolition operation proceeds without incident.