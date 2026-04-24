Man Shot In Firing In Delhi's Karol Bagh; Personal Rivalry Suspected

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HomeCitiesOne Injured After Multiple Rounds Fired In Delhi's Karol Bagh; Personal Rivalry Suspected

One Injured After Multiple Rounds Fired In Delhi's Karol Bagh; Personal Rivalry Suspected

A man was injured in a firing incident in Delhi’s Karol Bagh in the early hours of Friday. Police have launched a probe, with initial inputs pointing to a possible personal dispute.

By : Sushil Kumar Pandey | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 08:47 AM (IST)

One person was injured after multiple rounds of firing were reported in Central Delhi’s Faiz Road area in Karol Bagh in the early hours of Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred between 2:30 am and 3:00 am near Kalka Das Chowk, triggering panic in the locality. Police teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving information, and a forensic team was also deployed to examine the scene.

 

Victim Identified, Under Observation

An MLC call was received from Lady Hardinge Medical College at around 3:55 am regarding Rohit, a resident of Than Singh Nagar in Anand Parbat, who was admitted with a gunshot injury. He is currently under observation and has provided preliminary details about the suspects, police said.

The injured man was later shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital for further treatment.  

Multiple Teams Probe Incident, Case Registered

Police teams from Karol Bagh Police Station, Bandhu Gupta Road Police Station, and Paharganj Police Station, along with the crime and forensic units, are investigating the case. Officials said the firing is suspected to have stemmed from a personal rivalry, though all angles are being probed.

A case of attempt to murder is being registered, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused involved. The motive behind the firing is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

In a separate case in Meerut, at least 10 people were arrested earlier this month for allegedly firing multiple rounds in the TP Nagar area. The police took immediate action and, within a few hours, arrested about 10 accused along with the weapons used in the incident and two vehicles, ANI reported.

 

 

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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 08:47 AM (IST)
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Karol Bagh Delhi POlice DELHI NEWS
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