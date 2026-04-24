Iran's Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi Attacked With 'Tomato Sauce' In Berlin: On Cam

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi faced a red liquid attack in Berlin.

The substance, likely tomato sauce, hit him after a news briefing.

Pahlavi had criticized US-Iran ceasefire and urged European pressure on Tehran.

He advocates for change and amplifies the voices of freedom fighters.

Iran’s exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, son of the country’s former shah, was targeted with a red liquid attack while leaving a building in Berlin on Thursday.

The episode, captured on camera, shows Pahlavi walking along a pavement accompanied by his security team when a man approaching from behind hurled a red liquid at him. The substance, believed to be tomato sauce, struck the back of his head, neck, and blazer.

Despite the incident, the 65-year-old appeared composed and did not visibly react. Security personnel intervened promptly and moved to detain the suspected attacker at the scene.

🚨 REZA PAHLAVI GETS TOMATO SAUCED IN BERLIN



Someone threw tomato sauce on the self-proclaimed “Crown Prince” Reza Pahlavi during an event in Berlin today.



The son of the deposed Shah, long pushed by Western regimes as their favorite “alternative” to Iran’s government,… pic.twitter.com/GtESTQVeBr — HUSSEIN (@PulseOrbit) April 23, 2026

Attack After Criticism Of US-Iran Ceasefire

The attack occurred shortly after Pahlavi addressed a news briefing in Berlin, where he criticised the ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

"If your governments continue to focus only on somehow maintaining the status quo, you're neither helping us liberate ourselves, nor are you truly addressing the concerns that you will have down the line. It should be the prerogative of democratic governments not to be dictated [to] by a bunch of thugs and terrorists," Politico quoted Pahlavi as telling reporters in Berlin.

He also urged European leaders to intensify pressure on authorities in Tehran, particularly on issues related to human rights and political detentions.

"There are a lot of things that Europe can do that it hasn't... Nothing has been done by putting more pressure on the regime to stop executions. Nothing has been done to force them to release political prisoners," he added.

During his remarks on Thursday, Pahlavi also questioned the premise of the ceasefire, suggesting it assumes a shift in the Iranian government’s conduct.

"I'm not saying that diplomacy should not be given a chance, but I think diplomacy has been given enough chance," he said.

Ahead of his trip to Germany, Pahlavi had stated in a post on X on Wednesday evening that his visit to Berlin was intended to amplify the voices of Iranians who "continue to fight for their freedom," describing himself as their "voice" on the international stage.

Pahlavi has positioned himself as a potential figure in Iran’s political future, advocating for change in the country’s governing system. He has also expressed support for US-Israeli military actions in the region.