Iran's Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi Attacked With 'Tomato Sauce' In Berlin: On Cam

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIran's Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi Slams US-Iran Ceasefire, Attacked With 'Tomato Sauce' In Berlin: On Cam

Iran's Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi Slams US-Iran Ceasefire, Attacked With 'Tomato Sauce' In Berlin: On Cam

Iran’s exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi was splashed with a red liquid, believed to be tomato sauce, by an unidentified man in Berlin shortly after he criticised the US-Iran ceasefire.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 07:48 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi faced a red liquid attack in Berlin.
  • The substance, likely tomato sauce, hit him after a news briefing.
  • Pahlavi had criticized US-Iran ceasefire and urged European pressure on Tehran.
  • He advocates for change and amplifies the voices of freedom fighters.

Iran’s exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, son of the country’s former shah, was targeted with a red liquid attack while leaving a building in Berlin on Thursday. 

The episode, captured on camera, shows Pahlavi walking along a pavement accompanied by his security team when a man approaching from behind hurled a red liquid at him. The substance, believed to be tomato sauce, struck the back of his head, neck, and blazer.

Despite the incident, the 65-year-old appeared composed and did not visibly react. Security personnel intervened promptly and moved to detain the suspected attacker at the scene.

Attack After Criticism Of US-Iran Ceasefire

The attack occurred shortly after Pahlavi addressed a news briefing in Berlin, where he criticised the ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

"If your governments continue to focus only on somehow maintaining the status quo, you're neither helping us liberate ourselves, nor are you truly addressing the concerns that you will have down the line. It should be the prerogative of democratic governments not to be dictated [to] by a bunch of thugs and terrorists," Politico quoted Pahlavi as telling reporters in Berlin.  

He also urged European leaders to intensify pressure on authorities in Tehran, particularly on issues related to human rights and political detentions.

"There are a lot of things that Europe can do that it hasn't... Nothing has been done by putting more pressure on the regime to stop executions. Nothing has been done to force them to release political prisoners," he added.

During his remarks on Thursday, Pahlavi also questioned the premise of the ceasefire, suggesting it assumes a shift in the Iranian government’s conduct.

"I'm not saying that diplomacy should not be given a chance, but I think diplomacy has been given enough chance," he said. 

Ahead of his trip to Germany, Pahlavi had stated in a post on X on Wednesday evening that his visit to Berlin was intended to amplify the voices of Iranians who "continue to fight for their freedom," describing himself as their "voice" on the international stage.

Pahlavi has positioned himself as a potential figure in Iran’s political future, advocating for change in the country’s governing system. He has also expressed support for US-Israeli military actions in the region.

 

Related Video

ELECTION UPDATE: Bengal voting turns tense as violence, identity politics dominate phase 1

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Iran's exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi in Berlin?

Reza Pahlavi was targeted with a red liquid, believed to be tomato sauce, thrown at him from behind as he left a building in Berlin.

When and where did the incident with Reza Pahlavi occur?

The incident took place on Thursday in Berlin, shortly after Pahlavi addressed a news briefing.

What was Reza Pahlavi discussing before the attack?

He had criticized the ceasefire between the United States and Iran and urged European leaders to intensify pressure on Tehran regarding human rights and political detentions.

How did Reza Pahlavi react to the attack?

Despite being struck on the head, neck, and blazer, the 65-year-old appeared composed and did not visibly react.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 24 Apr 2026 07:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Reza Pahlavi Iran War US Iran Ceasefire US Iran War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Iran's Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi Slams US-Iran Ceasefire, Attacked With 'Tomato Sauce' In Berlin: On Cam
Iran's Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi Attacked With 'Tomato Sauce' In Berlin: On Cam
World
Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire Extended By 3 Weeks After Peace Talks At White House, Trump Says
Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire Extended By 3 Weeks After White House Talks, Trump Says
World
India Slams Trump’s ‘Hellholes’ Remark For India As ‘Uninformed’ Amid Diplomatic Discomfort
India Slams Trump’s ‘Hellholes’ Remark For India As ‘Uninformed’ Amid Diplomatic Discomfort
World
RSS not Indian Ku Klux Klan: Hosabale
RSS not Indian Ku Klux Klan: Hosabale
Advertisement

Videos

ELECTION UPDATE: Bengal voting turns tense as violence, identity politics dominate phase 1
ELECTION UPDATE: Tension in Murshidabad eases, Kabir continues campaign amid heavy security
ELECTION UPDATE: PM campaign rally in Nadia focuses on security, CAA and political attack
ELECTION UPDATE: EC seeks report after Kumarganj attack on BJP candidate in Bengal polls
ELECTION UPDATE: BJP candidate alleges attack during booth visit in Kumarganj, tension rises
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Election That Could Reshape Mamata Banerjee’s Politics
Opinion
Embed widget