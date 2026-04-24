Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP worker injured by falling tree branch near polling booth.

Rival TMC workers quickly rescued injured BJP member, sent to hospital.

Incident offered humanitarian contrast to usual political clashes reported.

First phase of West Bengal elections saw 92.52% voter turnout.

West Bengal Elections 2026: In a striking moment of humanity amid a charged political atmosphere, a BJP worker was injured after a tree branch suddenly fell near a polling booth in West Bengal’s Birbhum district. The incident took place in the Suri Assembly constituency on Thursday during the first phase of voting.

The injured man, identified as Jiko Chattoraj, was standing near booths numbered 135 and 136 when the branch collapsed without warning, trapping him underneath and leaving him hurt.

Rivals Turn Rescuers in Critical Moment

As panic spread at the polling site, it was workers of the rival Trinamool Congress (TMC) who rushed to his aid. Acting swiftly, they rescued Chattoraj from beneath the debris and transported him to a nearby hospital on a motorbike, according to ABP Ananda.

The development stood in sharp contrast to reports of clashes between TMC and BJP workers from various parts of the state earlier in the day, highlighting an unexpected instance of cooperation on an otherwise tense polling day.

Eyewitness Accounts Recall the Chaos

TMC worker Manik Karmakar said the situation could have turned far more serious. He noted that many voters were present at the time, and immediate action helped avert a bigger tragedy. According to him, party workers also alerted the electricity department and took necessary steps to manage the situation.

BJP worker Radhaballabh Roy described the moment as sudden and alarming. He said a loud cracking sound was heard before the tree branch came crashing down. While some managed to run to safety, Chattoraj was caught underneath.

The injured BJP worker is currently undergoing treatment at the Suri Super Speciality Hospital.

High Voter Turnout Marks First Phase

Meanwhile, the first phase of polling in West Bengal witnessed a remarkable turnout. According to the Election Commission’s latest update, voter participation reached 92.52 per cent.

Polling continued at more than 5,000 booths even after 6 pm, with final figures released around 10 pm indicating a turnout significantly higher than in 2011, when the Trinamool Congress came to power with an 84 per cent vote share.