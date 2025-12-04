Karnataka Allows Period Leave For Women Employees

Karnataka News: The Karnataka government has approved a new policy for its women employees. Under this, women government employees between the ages of 18 and 52 will be entitled to one day of paid menstrual leave every month. This means they can take a total of 12 days of leave in a year.

The government says this step has been taken keeping in mind the convenience and well-being of women employees in the workplace. This policy will apply to all permanent, contractual, and outsourced women employees in the state. Women employees can avail of this leave without any medical certificate. It will be recorded separately in the attendance or leave register. This leave cannot be combined with any other leave.

Government's New Decision After Petition

This decision comes after a petition by the Bangalore Hotel Association, which stated that the previously formulated menstrual leave policy was discriminatory because it did not include government employees.