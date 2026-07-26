Jaipur Waqf Land Scam Back In Focus; Trust Seeks CM's Intervention Over Slow Probe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jaipur Waqf property sale scandal under renewed scrutiny.

Trust seeks CM's intervention over police inaction, threats.

Key accused, 26 others, remain unarrested despite rewards.

Former trustee allegedly sold land with forged documents.

The alleged illegal sale of Waqf properties worth crores in Jaipur has once again come under the spotlight, with the Jamia Tul Hidaya Trust accusing the police of failing to act despite a year-long investigation. The trust has now appealed to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, alleging that only one of the 27 accused has been arrested so far.

According to the trust, the alleged mastermind, Mohammed Nasir Khan Sarwa, along with other accused, continues to remain at large despite rewards being announced for their arrest. The trust has also alleged that the accused are threatening witnesses and victims.

Alleged Fraud Involving Waqf Land

The case pertains to the Jamia Tul Hidaya Trust's Waqf property on Ramgarh Road in Jaipur. The trust owns more than 80 bighas of land. Mohammed Ziaur Rahim, a former trustee and Vice Principal of the madrasa run by the trust, is accused of illegally selling portions of the Waqf land using forged documents in alleged collusion with land dealer Mohammed Nasir Khan Sarwa and others.

The alleged fraud came to light after buyers began construction on the land. When the trust initiated inquiries, it alleged that Mohammed Ziaur Rahim and Nasir Sarwa began pressuring and threatening trust members.

Following the discovery, the trust convened an emergency meeting, removed Mohammed Ziaur Rahim from the post of Vice Principal, dismissed him from the trust and approached the police. However, the trust alleged that police initially refused to register a case, treating it as a land dispute, prompting it to move the court.

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Court Ordered FIR, Trust Alleges Slow Investigation

Following court intervention, Jaisinghpura Khor Police Station registered an FIR on July 1 last year. Mohammed Ziaur Rahim was arrested but was released on bail within a few days.

The FIR initially named six accused, while the names of 21 others reportedly surfaced during the investigation.

The trust has alleged that despite legal provisions prohibiting the sale of Waqf property, the accused not only sold the land through fraudulent means but also carried out construction on it. It further claimed that influential individuals were attempting to influence the investigation.

Trust Questions Police Action

The trust has questioned the Jaipur Police's handling of the case, alleging that investigators are working under pressure and have failed to take effective action. It claimed that Nasir Sarwa and other accused continue to encroach upon Waqf properties while police remain inactive.

The trust has written to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Rajasthan Director General of Police Rajiv Sharma seeking a fair investigation, strict action against the accused and protection of Waqf properties.

Jaipur Police, meanwhile, has maintained that the investigation is ongoing and that action is being taken based on the findings. Police have also said that accused persons on whom rewards have been announced will be arrested soon.

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