A wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 was shot dead during an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district. The accused, identified as Vipul alias Khooni, was killed during the operation in the Singhawali Ahir police station area. Police described the encounter as a major breakthrough, saying the gangster had more than 38 criminal cases registered against him, including murder, robbery, dacoity and offences under the Gangsters Act. He had been absconding for a long time, and the Shamli Police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Gangster Was Linked To Sushil Moonch Gang

Baghpat Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai said Vipul, son of Netrapal Singh, was a resident of Bhabhisa village in Shamli district's Kandhla area. He was an active member and alleged sharpshooter of the notorious Sushil Moonch gang and had been on the police radar for a considerable period.

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The SP said the Baghpat Police and the Meerut STF received intelligence that Vipul was present in the Singhawali Ahir area, following which a joint team laid a cordon.

Police said Vipul opened fire after finding himself surrounded, prompting the security personnel to retaliate. He sustained serious injuries in the exchange of fire and was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Wanted In Multiple Murder Cases

Police said Vipul was one of the accused in the 2014 murder of alleged criminal Bhim Bhabhisa. He was also named in the Pawan murder case registered the same year, which is still pending before a court.

After being released on bail, he allegedly failed to appear before the court, leading to the issuance of warrants against him.

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According to police records, Vipul was also accused in the 2017 murder of a woman village head in Saharanpur's Manpur area. Police alleged she was killed on suspicion of informing authorities after a vehicle robbery.

More recently, he was accused of threatening the complainant in an old criminal case and allegedly demanding money spent on the litigation. A fresh FIR was registered at Kandhla police station following the complaint, after which he went into hiding.

Weapons Recovered

Police said two pistols, a motorcycle and live cartridges were recovered from the encounter site.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Officials said the killing of Vipul is expected to deal a significant blow to organised criminal networks operating in western Uttar Pradesh.