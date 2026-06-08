Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jaipur on high alert for planned Noorani Mosque demolition.

JDA proceeds with road widening; religious structures targeted.

Heavy police, internet suspended to prevent law-and-order issues.

Mosque committee, leaders oppose action, citing timing, land.

Authorities have placed Jaipur on high alert ahead of a proposed demolition drive targeting Noorani Mosque and three other religious structures in Malviya Nagar, deploying 3,000 additional police personnel and suspending internet services to prevent any law-and-order issues.

The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) is expected to begin the demolition operation on Monday morning as part of an ongoing road-widening project. The move has triggered tensions in the area, prompting extensive security arrangements and restrictions across the city.

The administration has established a multi-layered security cordon around the affected area and intensified surveillance ahead of the planned action.





Police and district officials conducted a flag march in Malviya Nagar on Sunday, while continuous patrolling was carried out in sensitive locations. Authorities said around 3,000 additional police personnel have been deployed to maintain peace and respond to any untoward incidents.

Officials are also closely monitoring social media platforms amid concerns that rumours or inflammatory content could disturb communal harmony.

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Internet Suspended, Restrictions Imposed

As part of precautionary measures, the administration ordered the suspension of internet services for 24 hours from midnight on June 7.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have also been imposed across Jaipur until June 22.

Movement around the mosque area has been heavily restricted since late Sunday night, with officials warning that strict legal action would be taken against anyone attempting to spread rumours or disrupt law and order.

Religious Structures Marked For Removal

According to the JDA, the demolition drive is linked to a road-widening project in the area.

The authority had earlier issued notices to 143 properties affected by the project. While 134 residential structures were demolished on May 22, religious sites were excluded from the initial phase.

The next phase is expected to include the removal of Noorani Mosque, a mazar, two small temples and a satsang bhawan that fall within the project area.

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Mosque Committee Raises Objections

The Noorani Mosque committee has opposed the proposed action, claiming it was given inadequate time to respond to the notice issued by the JDA.

Committee members said the mosque was constructed in 1981 on approximately 391 square yards of land and has remained an active place of worship for the past 44 years.

According to the committee, the land was purchased from a housing society approved by the JDA. It also claimed that an application seeking extension of the land lease was submitted to the authority in 1994 and the required fees were deposited.

The committee has argued that if land is required for road widening, a portion of the structure could be removed while preserving the remaining section for religious activities.

Members further claimed that JDA officials had verbally suggested allotting around 1,100 square yards of alternative land in the Kho Nagorian area, though no written assurance has been provided.

Community, Political Leaders Voice Concerns

Amid growing uncertainty, members of the Muslim community organised a collective prayer programme at the Muslim Musafirkhana on MD Road on Sunday evening, appealing for the mosque to be preserved.

The event was attended by a large number of residents as well as Congress MLAs Rafiq Khan and Amin Kagzi.

The legislators questioned the timing of the proposed demolition, alleging that it was scheduled when courts were not readily accessible for immediate legal intervention.

Congress leaders also opposed any proposal involving relocation of the mosque through an alternative land arrangement.

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Administration Appeals For Calm

The administration has urged residents to maintain peace and avoid spreading unverified information.

Officials said the security measures were intended to ensure that the proposed demolition proceeds without any disruption and warned that action would be taken against those attempting to disturb communal harmony.

With the demolition scheduled for Monday morning, authorities remain on high alert as the city braces for a potentially sensitive operation involving religious structures.