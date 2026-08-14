WATCH: Eggs, Shoes, Muck Hurled At Ex-TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh After Arrest In RG Kar Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former MLA Nirmal Ghosh attacked after arrest over rapid cremation.

Ghosh allegedly influenced victim's hurried cremation, hindering further investigation.

Another accused also attacked; CM ordered new cremation probe.

Former Trinamool Congress MLA Nirmal Ghosh was attacked by an angry mob outside Khardah Police Station in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Friday, a day after his arrest in connection with the alleged hurried cremation of the R G Kar hospital doctor who was raped and murdered in August 2024.

Ghosh was being escorted by police to a prison van for his production before the Barrackpore sub-divisional court when members of the crowd punched and kicked him. They also hurled footwear, eggs and muck at the former MLA.

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Police and Rapid Action Force personnel formed a security cordon around Ghosh and covered his head with a helmet to protect him from the attack. His white kurta was visibly stained with eggs and muck.

At the Barrackpore court, another group of people shouted “chor, chor” as Ghosh was taken to the court lock-up.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Eggs were thrown at Nirmal Ghosh, former TMC MLA from Panihati, while he was being taken from Khardah Police Station to Barrackpore Court.



He has been arrested in connection with RG Kar rape and murder case. pic.twitter.com/mH95BIMJe2 — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2026

A similar attack was reported against Sanjib Mukherjee, another accused in the case and a former TMC councillor of Panihati municipality. Mukherjee, described as a close aide of Ghosh, was allegedly present at the Panihati crematorium when the victim's body was brought there following the autopsy. He was arrested on Thursday.

A third accused, former Panihati municipality chairman Somnath Dey, remains absconding, police said.

What Is The Case Against Ghosh?

Ghosh was arrested in Odisha on Thursday following a fresh complaint by the victim's father, which was subsequently converted into an FIR.

The complaint alleges that Ghosh, who was then the sitting MLA from Panihati, used his influence to facilitate the hurried cremation of the doctor's body against her family's wishes.

The victim's parents have alleged that the cremation was carried out in undue haste to prevent the possibility of a second autopsy that could have provided further clues into their daughter's rape and murder.

The fresh probe was ordered after the chief minister directed the Barrackpore Police Commissioner to investigate the alleged hasty cremation, an aspect that was not part of the ongoing CBI investigation into the rape-murder case.

Police are expected to seek 14-day custody of Ghosh and Mukherjee when they are produced before the magistrate, according to PTI.

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Political Reactions

The arrests and subsequent attacks have triggered political reactions in West Bengal.

State minister Agnimitra Paul said investigators should establish whether the arrested leaders had any role in destroying evidence. She also alleged that the investigation should examine the possible involvement of then chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee had previously said she remained in contact with party leaders and hospital authorities while returning from Jhargram by road on the day of the crime.

The rape and murder of the 33-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024, triggered nationwide protests and a 42-day strike by junior doctors at state-run hospitals.

Civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy was subsequently convicted of the rape and murder and sentenced to life imprisonment. However, the victim's family has continued to allege that a larger conspiracy surrounding the crime remains unresolved.