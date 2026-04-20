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HomeCitiesRain, Thunderstorm Alert In 15 States As North India Sizzles At 44°C

Rain, Thunderstorm Alert In 15 States As North India Sizzles At 44°C

IMD has issued a heatwave alert in parts of western Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan and eastern Madhya Pradesh.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 10:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India faces early summer heatwaves with thunderstorms expected.
  • Fifteen states warned of rain and gusty winds.
  • Heatwave alerts issued for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and parts of Rajasthan.
  • Southern states anticipate lightning and rain; Himachal remains dry.

With summer setting in early, temperatures have begun soaring across parts of India, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for thunderstorms and rain in 15 states.

According to the IMD, several regions including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and all northeastern states are likely to witness rainfall accompanied by gusty winds. At the same time, parts of western Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan and eastern Madhya Pradesh have been placed under heatwave alert.

In Delhi, the maximum temperature on Monday is expected to range between 39°C and 41°C, while the minimum may hover between 20°C and 22°C. Winds of up to 15 kmph are likely in the morning, with no major change in weather conditions expected on April 21.

Uttar Pradesh Weather

The IMD has issued a heatwave alert for eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Varanasi, Bhadohi, Mirzapur, Jaunpur, Deoria and Gorakhpur, for April 20 and 21. Cities such as Prayagraj, Varanasi, Sultanpur, Agra, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shahjahanpur and Hardoi are already recording temperatures significantly above normal levels, indicating the onset of heatwave conditions.

Prayagraj recorded a high of 44.6°C, Varanasi 44.2°C and Banda 43.6°C. Several other districts, including Sultanpur, Barabanki and Bahraich, have also reported temperatures above 42°C. The meteorological centre in Lucknow attributed the rise to dry westerly winds.

Bihar Weather

In Bihar, strong winds and thunderstorms are likely on April 23. The IMD has warned of intense heat and hot winds during the day, increasing the risk of heatstroke. Eastern parts of the state, especially the Seemanchal region, are under alert.

Himachal Pradesh Forecast

Himachal Pradesh is expected to witness dry weather between April 20 and 25. However, a fresh western disturbance may impact the Himalayan region from April 23. Light rainfall is likely in mid and higher hills on April 20, 24 and 25.

South India Weather

In southern states, lightning activity is expected in Andhra Pradesh between April 20 and 23, and in Telangana and Karnataka between April 20 and 22. Kerala and Mahe may see thunderstorms and light to moderate rain between April 20 and 23. Similar conditions are likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on April 22 and 23, with chances of gusty winds and lightning.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which states are under a heatwave alert?

Parts of western Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, and eastern Madhya Pradesh are under a heatwave alert. Many cities in Uttar Pradesh are already recording temperatures significantly above normal.

What is the weather forecast for Delhi?

Delhi is expected to have maximum temperatures between 39°C and 41°C, with minimums ranging from 20°C to 22°C. Winds of up to 15 kmph are likely, with no major changes expected in the immediate weather.

What weather conditions are expected in Bihar?

Bihar is likely to experience strong winds and thunderstorms on April 23. The IMD warns of intense heat and hot winds during the day, particularly in eastern parts of the state.

What is the weather outlook for Himachal Pradesh?

Himachal Pradesh is predicted to have dry weather from April 20 to 25. However, light rainfall is possible in mid and higher hills on specific dates due to a western disturbance.

What is the forecast for Southern India?

Lightning activity is expected in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal may experience thunderstorms, rain, and gusty winds on various dates between April 20 and 23.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 10:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Temperature Delhi Weather Forecast UP Weather Forecast IMD Updates
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