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English NewsCitiesGurugram Biker Crash: Accused Kalyan Bainsla Denies Deliberately Hitting Woman

Gurugram Biker Crash: Accused Kalyan Bainsla Denies Deliberately Hitting Woman

A Gurugram biker crash sparks competing claims as accused Kalyan Bainsla denies deliberately hitting Sia, while she seeks police action over the alleged hit-and-run.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 08:07 PM (IST)
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  • Viral footage fuels dispute; biker seeks police action.

A Gurugram road crash involving a woman biker has triggered a dispute over what happened on Golf Course Road after footage of the incident went viral. The rider, identified as Sia, alleged that a speeding sedan followed her before hitting her motorcycle and fleeing. Kalyan Bainsla, the man accused in the incident, has denied deliberately ramming into her bike, saying he was unaware a woman was riding it. He told India Today TV he was travelling with his cousin and said he was sorry she was injured in the crash.

Bainsla Denies Intent

Bainsla denied deliberately striking the motorcycle. He said the incident took place on Sunday morning with his cousin.

According to Bainsla, two bikers repeatedly overtook his car, moved ahead and then slowed down. He said the collision was not intentional.

“I did not hit them intentionally,” Bainsla told India Today TV, and expressed regret that the woman was injured.

Also Read: ‘Will Be Filing An FIR’: Woman Biker Hit By Car After Chase In Gurugram, Says She Won’t Reveal Her Identity

Rider Seeks Police Action

Sia has alleged that she was riding with fellow bikers when the sedan began following her on Golf Course Road. She claimed the occupants behaved aggressively and that she asked the driver to maintain a safe distance.

She said that the driver asked her to pull over and that the people inside appeared to be drunk. Fearing the vehicle could move in front of her motorcycle, she said she tried to stay ahead.

One fellow rider moved behind her as the sedan continued following. Sia alleged that the car suddenly turned and struck her motorcycle from the side before speeding away.

The impact threw her onto the road, while her motorcycle skidded across the asphalt. Another biker’s helmet-mounted camera captured the rider following the sedan and confronting its driver at a traffic signal.

In an Instagram post, Sia thanked those who supported her and said she planned to approach the police to seek registration of an FIR. She also said she would pursue legal action with her lawyer by Monday evening.

Also Read: Guwahati Murder Case: Accused Dies After Jumping From Narakasur Hills In Police Custody

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 14 Sep 2026 07:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gurugram Gurugram Biker Kalyan Bainsla
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