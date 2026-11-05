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English NewsNewsIndia‘Dipke Gets US Funds, Ranka Paid By Pak Politicians’: Minister Jitendra Singh Alleges Foreign Funding Of CJP

‘Dipke Gets US Funds, Ranka Paid By Pak Politicians’: Minister Jitendra Singh Alleges Foreign Funding Of CJP

Jitendra Singh alleges CJP receives foreign funding, naming Abhijeet Dipke and Ashutosh Ranka. The group has rejected the allegations.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Union Minister accused CJP of receiving foreign anti-India funding.
  • CJP rejected claims; Minister alleged US, Pakistan funding links.
  • CJP leaders detained after protest, violating previous bond conditions.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has accused the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) of receiving funds from foreign organisations and networks allegedly working against India's interests. He claimed that the group's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, and strategist Ashutosh Ranka had links with overseas financiers.

'Financing To Create Unrest'

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Singh alleged that foreign-funded non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and external forces were financing the group to create unrest in the country. He also claimed that authorities had evidence linking its key members to such funding networks.

“There is enough evidence to show that they are being funded by unauthorised sources, by anti-India NGOs, and anti-India organisations within and outside the country. The foreign-funded NGOs, deep state operatives and anti-India forces are manufacturing this narrative,” Singh said, as per reports.

He further alleged that Dipke was receiving money from US-based donors, while Ranka was “paid by Pakistani politicians.”

CJP Rejects Jitendra Singh's Foreign Funding Allegations

The CJP rejected the Union Minister's allegations on Thursday, questioning the credibility of statements made by people holding senior constitutional and political positions.

In a post on X, the group criticised Singh's remarks and questioned the accountability of public representatives making such claims.

“This is the shameful reality. A Union Minister can say anything and get away with it. This is precisely why even the Words of those occupying the highest chairs hold no Value today,” the group said.

The allegations and the group's response have brought renewed attention to the outfit, which has been staging flash protests in Delhi over political and electoral issues.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court Says 24-Hour Deadline To Produce Accused In Court Starts From Detention, Not Formal Arrest

CJP Leaders Detained After Jantar Mantar Protest

The controversy surrounding the group follows a series of protests in the national capital. On October 10, Delhi Police detained Ranka and another CJP leader identified as Das. They were subsequently released after furnishing peace bonds of Rs 50,000 each and giving undertakings that they would not disturb public order for one year.

However, within 72 hours, on October 13, the two leaders, along with CJP member Ajinkya Shinde, allegedly violated the conditions of their bonds.

According to the allegations, they crossed police barricades and climbed the locked gates of Jantar Mantar, which had been denotified as a protest site. The demonstration reportedly demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

ALSO READ: Delhi Building Collapse Kills 2 In Chawri Bazaar, Several Feared Trapped Under Debris

Who Is CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke?

Dipke first attracted attention in May when he launched the CJP website and social media accounts while still in the United States. The Boston University public relations graduate described the initiative as political satire.

According to reports, Dipke was associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) between 2020 and 2023 and volunteered with its social media team.

Frequently Asked Questions

What allegations did Union Minister Jitendra Singh make against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)?

Jitendra Singh accused the CJP of receiving funds from foreign organizations and networks. He claimed these groups were allegedly working against India's interests, with evidence linking key members to such funding.

How did the CJP respond to the foreign funding allegations?

The CJP rejected the Union Minister's allegations, questioning the credibility of statements from senior officials. They criticized his remarks on X, stating that such claims from high-ranking individuals hold no value.

Which CJP leaders were specifically named in the alleged foreign funding and from where?

Singh alleged that CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was receiving money from US-based donors. He also claimed strategist Ashutosh Ranka was

What recent activities of the CJP led to controversy?

The CJP has been staging flash protests in Delhi, leading to the detention of leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Das. They allegedly violated peace bond conditions by protesting at Jantar Mantar again.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Nov 2026 01:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke Jitendra Singh CJP Allegations CJP Foreign Funding
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