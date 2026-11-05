Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union Minister accused CJP of receiving foreign anti-India funding.

CJP rejected claims; Minister alleged US, Pakistan funding links.

CJP leaders detained after protest, violating previous bond conditions.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has accused the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) of receiving funds from foreign organisations and networks allegedly working against India's interests. He claimed that the group's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, and strategist Ashutosh Ranka had links with overseas financiers.

'Financing To Create Unrest'

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Singh alleged that foreign-funded non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and external forces were financing the group to create unrest in the country. He also claimed that authorities had evidence linking its key members to such funding networks.

“There is enough evidence to show that they are being funded by unauthorised sources, by anti-India NGOs, and anti-India organisations within and outside the country. The foreign-funded NGOs, deep state operatives and anti-India forces are manufacturing this narrative,” Singh said, as per reports.

He further alleged that Dipke was receiving money from US-based donors, while Ranka was “paid by Pakistani politicians.”

CJP Rejects Jitendra Singh's Foreign Funding Allegations

The CJP rejected the Union Minister's allegations on Thursday, questioning the credibility of statements made by people holding senior constitutional and political positions.

In a post on X, the group criticised Singh's remarks and questioned the accountability of public representatives making such claims.

“This is the shameful reality. A Union Minister can say anything and get away with it. This is precisely why even the Words of those occupying the highest chairs hold no Value today,” the group said.

The allegations and the group's response have brought renewed attention to the outfit, which has been staging flash protests in Delhi over political and electoral issues.

This is the shameful reality. A Union Minister can say anything and get away with it. This is precisely why even the Words of those occupying the highest chairs hold no Value today. https://t.co/IEWwbVtnxQ — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) November 5, 2026

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CJP Leaders Detained After Jantar Mantar Protest

The controversy surrounding the group follows a series of protests in the national capital. On October 10, Delhi Police detained Ranka and another CJP leader identified as Das. They were subsequently released after furnishing peace bonds of Rs 50,000 each and giving undertakings that they would not disturb public order for one year.

However, within 72 hours, on October 13, the two leaders, along with CJP member Ajinkya Shinde, allegedly violated the conditions of their bonds.

According to the allegations, they crossed police barricades and climbed the locked gates of Jantar Mantar, which had been denotified as a protest site. The demonstration reportedly demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

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Who Is CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke?

Dipke first attracted attention in May when he launched the CJP website and social media accounts while still in the United States. The Boston University public relations graduate described the initiative as political satire.

According to reports, Dipke was associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) between 2020 and 2023 and volunteered with its social media team.