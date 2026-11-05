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English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi Building Collapse Kills 2 In Chawri Bazaar, Several Feared Trapped Under Debris

Delhi Building Collapse Kills 2 In Chawri Bazaar, Several Feared Trapped Under Debris

A three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Chawri Bazaar, with several people feared trapped as rescue teams rushed to the spot.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 11:51 AM (IST)

A three-storey building under construction collapsed in Delhi's Old City area of Chawri Bazaar on Thursday morning, leaving several people feared trapped beneath the rubble, officials said.

The incident was reported at around 9.50 am from Gali Sitara, located close to the Chawri Bazaar Metro station. Emergency teams rushed to the spot following the collapse and launched a rescue operation.

The number of people trapped or injured in the incident has not yet been confirmed.

Multiple Fire Units Rushed To Collapse Site

At least six fire units, including water tenders and rescue vehicles, have been deployed to the location, officials said.

Senior fire department officers are also supervising the operation as rescue personnel work to locate people who may be buried under the debris.

The response teams are focusing on clearing the rubble and assessing the situation at the site.

ALSO READ: ‘Spend More Time In India': Rijiju Jabs Rahul, Lists Conditions For Congress To ‘Win More MPs’

Rescue Operation Underway In Old Delhi

The collapse took place in Gali Sitara, a busy locality near the Chawri Bazaar Metro station in Old Delhi.

With several people feared trapped, emergency personnel are continuing rescue efforts. Further information about the circumstances leading to the collapse, the number of people affected and possible casualties is awaited.

Authorities are yet to provide an official update on the rescue operation

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Nov 2026 11:27 AM (IST)
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