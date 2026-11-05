Delhi Building Collapse Kills 2 In Chawri Bazaar, Several Feared Trapped Under Debris

A three-storey building under construction collapsed in Delhi's Old City area of Chawri Bazaar on Thursday morning, leaving several people feared trapped beneath the rubble, officials said.

The incident was reported at around 9.50 am from Gali Sitara, located close to the Chawri Bazaar Metro station. Emergency teams rushed to the spot following the collapse and launched a rescue operation.

The number of people trapped or injured in the incident has not yet been confirmed.

Multiple Fire Units Rushed To Collapse Site

At least six fire units, including water tenders and rescue vehicles, have been deployed to the location, officials said.

Senior fire department officers are also supervising the operation as rescue personnel work to locate people who may be buried under the debris.

The response teams are focusing on clearing the rubble and assessing the situation at the site.

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Rescue Operation Underway In Old Delhi

The collapse took place in Gali Sitara, a busy locality near the Chawri Bazaar Metro station in Old Delhi.

With several people feared trapped, emergency personnel are continuing rescue efforts. Further information about the circumstances leading to the collapse, the number of people affected and possible casualties is awaited.

Authorities are yet to provide an official update on the rescue operation