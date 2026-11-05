UGC Rules Row: Supreme Court Defers Hearing After Centre Says It May Form Review Panel

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UGC issued new rules on caste discrimination in January.

Petitions challenged rules, citing general category discrimination concerns.

Supreme Court stayed new regulations, citing potential divisiveness.

Centre is reconsidering rules, Supreme Court deferred hearing.

The Supreme Court has deferred the hearing on petitions challenging the new University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations after the Centre informed the court that it was reconsidering students' concerns and objections to the rules.

The central government told the court that it was also examining the possibility of setting up a committee to review the regulations. The proposed move aims to ensure that students from all sections do not feel dissatisfied or discriminated against.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that the government was looking into the matter.

Responding to this, Chief Justice Surya Kant said, "A policy should be formulated that will satisfy all young people. No student from any class should feel unfairly treated."

What Is The UGC Regulations Row?

On January 13, the UGC notified new regulations aimed at preventing caste-based discrimination and promoting equality in higher education institutions. Several petitions were subsequently filed in the Supreme Court challenging the rules.

The petitioners argued that the regulations address discrimination against students belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC), but do not provide similar safeguards against caste-based discrimination faced by students from the general category.

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They also objected to the absence of provisions for action against individuals who file false complaints.

Why Did The Supreme Court Stay The New Rules?

On January 29, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the new UGC regulations. A bench headed by the Chief Justice observed that, prima facie, the rules appeared to create divisions in society and could be misused.

Invoking its special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, the court directed that the 2012 UGC regulations would continue to remain in force until further orders.

At the time, the court observed that India was moving towards becoming a casteless society 75 years after Independence. It said the implications of growing caste-based conflict on college campuses needed careful consideration, including the direction in which it could take society.

The court emphasised that policies should be framed in a manner that strengthens social unity.

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