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English NewsCitiesPunjab: Protest Over Parvinder Singh Jhotta's Murder To End After Govt Reaches Agreement With Family

Punjab: Protest Over Parvinder Singh Jhotta's Murder To End After Govt Reaches Agreement With Family

The agreement with the government has now paved the way for the agitation, which has continued for 22 days, to come to an end.

Written By : Jagwinder Patial |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 11:02 AM (IST)

A 22-day-long protest over the murder of drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhotta in Punjab's Mansa district is set to end after the state government reached an agreement with his family on their demands.

According to the agreement, the government has accepted all the family's demands except for its call for the Chief Minister's resignation. The Sangharsh Committee has consequently agreed to call off the protest.

As part of the settlement, Jhotta's body will undergo a post-mortem examination on November 6. His family had been demanding the post-mortem and justice in the case for several weeks.

The government has also assured the family that Lakha Sidhana and Mohanjeet Sheron will be released by then. The FIRs registered against them will also be withdrawn, according to the agreement.

Ministers Hold Talks With Family, Protest Committee

Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan reached Mansa on behalf of the state government to resolve the matter.

They held discussions with members of the Sangharsh Committee and Jhotta's family. An agreement was reached after several rounds of talks.

Parvinder Singh Jhotta Was Shot Dead On October 12

Jhotta was shot dead at a medical store on October 12. According to reports, he had gone there to oppose the alleged sale of narcotic drugs when he was shot.

The investigation into the murder has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). However, Jhotta's body had not undergone a post-mortem examination since the killing.

His family and supporters had been staging a protest, demanding action against those responsible and justice in the case. The agreement with the government has now paved the way for the agitation, which has continued for 22 days, to come to an end.

Published at : 05 Nov 2026 11:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Punjab News Parvinder Singh Jhotta
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